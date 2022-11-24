WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview Date 2022 (Released) at wbpsc.gov, Download Revised Schedule

West Bengal PSC has released the interview schedule for the ICDS Supervisor (Female only) post on its official website-wbpsc.gov. Download pdf here.

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview Schedule 2022 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview/personality test schedule for the ICDS Supervisor (Female only) Recruitment Examination-2019 on its official website. Now Commission will conduct the interview for ICDS Supervisor (Female only) post on 13 December 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the ICDS Supervisor (Female only)post can download the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.

Although, you can download the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that interview for the post of Supervisor (Female only) was earlier scheduled on on 11 August 2022, but Commission postponed the same due to the declaration of holiday by the State Government on 11 August, 2022 for “Raksha Bandhan".

Now the personality test for the ICDS Supervisor (Female only) post is scheduled to be held on 13th December, 2022. All the concerned candidates are advised to follow the Commission’s website for necessary information in this regard.

You can download the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

