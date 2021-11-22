WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 (Out) for Assistant Professor Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download Admit Card Here

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Assistant Professor post on its official website -pscwbapplication.in. Download Admit Card from 23 November 2021.

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics for Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Assistant Professor posts can download the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the interview schedule for Assistant Professor in Mathematics against Advertisement No 29[3(x)]/2019. However you can download the WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 link with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021





It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to conduct the interview for Assistant Professor in Mathematics (Methodology Course) course on 30th November, 2021 and 1st 2nd & 3rd December 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor in Mathematics (Methodology Course) for Govt. Teachers Training Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Higher Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal should note that Admit Card for the interview will be available on the official website on 23 November 2021. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 23 November 2021 after providing their login credentials.

Eligible candidates can download the e- call letter from the Commission’s website on and from the 23 November 2021. In case, any candidate fails to download their call letter, they may download the complete list of the eligible candidates where their name is featuring and appear at the Commission’s office in time with all original testimonials along with self-attested copies of relevant documents relating to essential qualifications, experience etc. and 2 (two) copies of own photograph.

You can check the WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 and Interview Admit Card Downloading Notice available on the official website.

How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021