WBPSC Interview Schedule Phase IV 2021 for Miscellaneous Service Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

WBPSC Interview Schedule Phase IV 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Personality Test Schedule for Phase IV for Miscellaneous Services Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test Interview Phase IV round under Miscellaneous Services posts can check the details schedule the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the Interview for Phase IV round from 01 March 2021 onwards. Commission has uploaded the details of Schedule of Personality Test (Phase-IV) on its official website.

All such candidates being called to the Personality Test will have to appear for document verification round as per the schedule. Candidates will have to produce all the essential original documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates shortlisted for Personality Test (Phase-IV) round can download their Call Letters along with choice sheet for the Personality Test from Commission’s website at wbpsc.gov.in on and from 20th February, 2021. You can check the details WBPSC Interview Schedule Phase IV 2021 from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule Phase IV 2021 for Miscellaneous Service





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule Phase IV 2021 for Miscellaneous Service