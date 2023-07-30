WBPSC JE Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Question Paper PDF, Raise Objections

WBPSC JE Answer Key 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key on its official website-pscwbapplication.in. Check process to raise objection

WBPSC JE Answer Key 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has completed its prelims exam on July 30, 2023 across the state. The Commission is to recruit for the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) in various departments in the state.

Commission had earlier launched the recruitment drive for Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) posts against Advt No. 09/2022.

All such students who appeared in the WBPSC JE exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the Commission. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website of WBPSC– pscwbapplication.in.

It is expected that the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will upload the official answer key for the Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

How to Download WBPSC JE Response Sheet?

You can download the WBPSC JE Prelims Answer Key 2023 from the official website of the WBPSC after following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (HPSC) i.e.- pscwbapplication.in. Move to What's New section on the home page. Click on the link that shows ‘Junior Engineer prelims exam 2023’ on the home page. You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

How to Raise Objections to WBPSC JE 2023 Key?

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) posts should note that if they find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, they can raise their objections for the same.

Candidates can raise their objection, after following the guidelines as displayed on the official website. In case of any difficulty, you can contact the concerned person for details in this regard.

To raise the objections, candidates will have to pay the required fee per question as mentioned on the short notification. To raise objections, candidates are required to submit the proof of payment of the fee as mentioned in the notification.

You can follow the guidelines mentioned on the short notice to raise objections on the official website.

