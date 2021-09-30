WBPSC JS Written Exam Schedule 2021 Released for West Bengal Judicial Services @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final written exam schedule for West Bengal Judicial Services on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in. Check Admit Card downloading date.

WBPSC JS Written Exam Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final written exam schedule for West Bengal Judicial Services. Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for Judicial Services from 27th October to 8th November 2021. All candidates who have qualified for final exam round for West Bengal Judicial Services can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission will conduct the written exam from 27th October to 8th November, 2021 ( except 31st October, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th November, 2021) at Examination Halls of its office.

All the candidates who have qualified for final written exam for West Bengal Judicial Service (Final) Examination, 2021 can download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in from the 8th October, 2021.

According to the exam schedule, written exam will be conducted in two sessions-Forenoon (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon)and Afternoon (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.). The exam for Compulsory subjects will be held on 27-30 October 2021. Exam for English Composition, Essay & Precis Writing and Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Composition, Essay & Translation from English into Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali will be held on 27 October 2021.

Exam for General Knowledge and Current Affairs and Civil Procedure Code will be held on 28 October 2021. Exam for Criminal Procedure Code & Indian Penal Code and Indian Evidence Act will be held on 29 October 2021 whereas Law of Contracts & Torts and Transfer of Property Act will be held on 30 October 2021. Exam for Optional Subjects will be conducted from 01 to 08 November 2021.

The detailed programme of the Final Written Examination is available in the Commission’s website at wbpsc.gov.in. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

