WBPSC LDA Result 2021 Out for Livestock Development Assistant Post @pscwbonline.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

WBPSC LDA Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result for the post of Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) against Advertisement No. 11/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in various round of Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) post exam can download WB LDA Result from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbonline.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the list of qualified candidates for the Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) posts on its official website. Candidates can check the result for Livestock Development Assistant in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health under the Animal Resources Development Department Govt. of West Bengal against Advertisement No. 11/2019.

As per the short notification, a total of 192 candidates have been selected for Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) posts. Out of 192 candidates, UR- 94, OBC-A(Non-Creamy Layer)- 23, OBC-B( Non Creamy Layer)-13, S.C. - 41, S.T. - 13, P.D.(H.I.) - 3, P.D.(LD/CP) - 3 & M.S.P. - 2

Candidates can check the WBPSC Result 2021 for Livestock Development Assistant Post available on the official website of WBPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

