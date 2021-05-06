WBPSC Result 2021 Out for Lecturer in Electrical Engineering Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List Here

WBPSC Lecturer Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result for the Lecturer posts in Electrical Engineering in Govt. Polytechnics in the W.B.G.S. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Lecturer posts for Electrical Engineering subject can check their result available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the list of candidates recommended for appointment to Lecturer posts in Electrical Engineering on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the various round of the selection process for Lecturer posts in Electrical Engineering in Govt. Polytechnics in the W.B.G.S. against Advt. No. 24(ii)/2018 can check the list of qualified candidates. Candidates can check the PDF on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Result 2021 for Lecturer in Electrical Engineering Post





How to Download: WBPSC Result 2021 for Lecturer in Electrical Engineering Post