WBPSC MVI Result 2020 Declared @pscwbapplication.in, Check Cut off and Other Updates

WBPSC MVI Result 2020 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) result and cut off marks on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the MVI Posts can check the result from the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.

Selected candidates will be called for the Interview round. West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has also released the cut-off marks of different categories for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts on its official website.

It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment to Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) posts under Transport Department, Govt. of West Bengal against Advt. No 1/2019.

Direct Link for WBPSC MVI Result 2020

Selected candidates should note that they will have to go verification of their original documents at the time of interview. West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the schedule of Interview on its website in due course.

WBPSC MVI Result 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. pscwbonline.gov.in

Go to the Latest Advertisements/Announcement section available on the home page.

Click on the link “LIST OF CANDIDATES PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED FOR INTERVIEW IN CONNECTION WITH RECRUITMENT TO 74 POSTS OF MOTOR VEHICLES INSPECTOR (NON TECHNICAL) UNDER TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (ADVT NO 1/2019) " given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result/cut off marks.

Candidates should take print of the desired Result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can check also the www.jagranjosh.com.