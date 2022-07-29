WBPSC Personality Test Schedule 2019 (Out) for Audit and Account Services@wbpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

West Bengal PSC has released the personality test schedule for the WB Audit and Accounts Service post on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC Personality Test Schedule 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of personality test for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2019. As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the personality test for the above post from 17 August 2022 onward.

The candidates who have qualified in mains exam are able to appear in the interview round for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2019. You can get the WBPSC Personality Test Schedule 2019 from official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

However, you can download the WBPSC Personality Test Schedule 2019 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC Personality Test Schedule 2019



Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2019, will have to scan and upload the essential documents including recent passport sized coloured photograph, Govt. photo identity proof (Aadhaar /Epic / Passport /Driving License / Pan Card) and others as mentioned on the official website.

How to Download WBPSC Personality Test Schedule 2019