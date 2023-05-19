wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org and Other Direct Links to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Students can download their class 10th West Bengal result online at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb10.jagranjosh.com. Use roll number and date of birth to download WBBSE 10th result 2023.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will soon announce the result of class 10th today. Students can check their WB Madhyamik result online at: wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. They have to use their date of birth and roll number to download their West Bengal 10th result 2023.

The announcement of the result declaration was made by the state education minister Bratya Basu, who took to Twitter to inform students that the Madhyamik result will be released at 10 am. The marksheet will be made available at the official websites from 12 pm.

This year, a total of 6,98,628 students appeared for the board exam which has declined drastically from 2022 which was over 11,18,821 students.

Official links to download the WB Madhyamik Result 2023 By Using Roll Number

To check WBBSE 10th results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic, there might be chances that the official website might not work. In that case, students can check their WBBSE Madhyamik result at these websites:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

Is there any alternative website to check West Bengal 10th Result 2023?

It has been stated in the official notification that students can also get their result of Madhyamik WB online at other websites. They will get a direct result link to download the marksheet at the below mentioned website:

wb10.jagranjosh.com

How To Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 in offline mode?

Students can also check the West Bengal class 10 results via SMS. To do so, they have to go and open the messaging app on the phone and then follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone

Step 2: For WB Madhyamik result type - WB 10{space}roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56070 / 56263 for class 10th

Can students check their WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Through Mobile?

Along with releasing the class 10th results on the official websites and vis SMS, the board has provided the facility to check their marks on Mobile App. The results will be available on 'Madhyamik Results 2023' available on playstore. Students have to install this app to check their individual results by using WBBSE roll numbers.