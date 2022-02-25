WBSETCL Admit Card 2022 for JE and Jr Executive Today: Junior Engineer Exam on 14 & 15 March

West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) is going to upload the admit card of the online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) and Junior Executive on 25 February 2022 . Check Details Here.

WBSETCL Admit Card 2022: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) is going to upload the admit card of the online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) and Junior Executive on 25 February 2022 at wbsetcl.in. WBSTECL Exam for these posts will be held on 14 and 15 March 2022. You are advised to keep bookmark for WBSETCL JE Admit Card updates.

WBSETCL will upload the answer key of the exam on 21 March 2022. The candidates would be able to raise objection, if any, through online mode upto 23 March 2022.

WBSETCL Exam Pattern

Subject Marks Time Domain 60 1 hour and 30 min General Aptitude 20 English Test 15 Bengali/Nepali Test 5 Total 100

The medium of the exam is English.

1 mark will be given for each correct answer.

There will be no negative marks for wrong answers.

WBSETCL Qualifying Marks

General, OBC - 40%

SC - 35%

ST - 30 %

PWD - 30%

WBSETCL Interview 2022

Candidates who would qualify in the online exam will be called for Interview which will be of 25 marks. There will be no qualifying marks for the Interview. However, the marks secured in the Interview will be added with the marks secured in the Computer Based Test (Online Test) during the time of preparation of Final Merit List.

How to Download WBSETCL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of WBSETCL - wbsetcl.in Go to ‘Career’ Section Click on admit card link given against ‘REC/2021/04’ Download WB JE Admit Card

WBSETCL had published a notification for filling up 400 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II Posts and 14 Junior Executive (Stores). Online applications were invited upto 5 January 2022