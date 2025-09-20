WBSSC Group C Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published 8477 vacancies for the recruitment of Non-Teaching Staff Group C (Clerk) and Group D) posts. Of the total vacancies, 2989 are for Group C (Clerk) and 5488 are for Group D. Candidates aiming for clerk posts should check the WBSSC Group C syllabus and commence their preparation at the earliest. The syllabus is divided into 4 subjects, such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General English, and Arithmetic. Reviewing the syllabus will help them focus on all the areas from which questions can be asked in the exam. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted for 60 marks. Further details about the WBSSC Group C syllabus and exam pattern on this page. WBSSC Group C Syllabus 2025 Highlights The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the WBSSC Group C Clerk syllabus and exam pattern on its official website. This recruitment process includes two stages, namely the written exam and the interview. It is crucial to build a strong foundation in order to succeed in the written test. The right strategy, expert guidance and high-quality books can help you cover the WBSSC Group C syllabus thoroughly.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body West Bengal School Service Commission Post Group C (Clerk) Vacancies 2989 Exam Mode Offline Selection Process Written Exam and Interview Number of Questions 60 Marks 60 Duration 1 Hour Negative Marking No Direct WBSSC Group C and D Apply Online Link WBSSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should review the WBSSC Group C exam pattern to gain an understanding of the test structure, duration, and marking scheme. It will help them combine their study plan with the actual exam requirements for successful preparation. The written exam will be OMR-based, featuring 60 questions for a total of 60 marks. Every question is worth 1 mark, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Mentioned below is the WBSSC Group C Clerk exam pattern for clarity purposes:

Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Knowledge 15 15 Current Affairs 15 15 General English 15 15 Arithmetic 15 15 WBSSC Group C Clerk Syllabus 2025 PDF Free access to the WBSSC Group C Clerk syllabus can help streamline your study plan. It allows you to study only relevant chapters and increase your chances of acing the test. You can access the direct WBSSC Group C syllabus PDF link on this page. What is the WBSSC Group C Syllabus? The WB SSC Group C Clerk syllabus generally covers 4 subjects, such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General English, and Arithmetic. Check the subject-wise syllabus on the above page. What is the WBSSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025? The WBSSC Group C written exam will be OMR-based, featuring 60 questions for a total of 60 marks.

WBSSC Group C Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The WBSSC Group C syllabus generally covers 4 subjects, such as General Knowledge, General English, Current Affairs, and Arithmetic. Grasping the concepts of all prescribed topics ensures better performance in the exam. We have shared below the subject-wise WBSSC Group C Clerk syllabus to guide the aspirants in the right direction. WBSSC Group C Syllabus for General Knowledge This section is designed to evaluate candidates' awareness of the environment around them and how it is applied to society. It carries a total of 15 questions for 15 marks. It includes the following areas: Scientific observations

Geography of India

History of India

Current national news

Famous places in India

Basics of political science

Indian culture and heritage

Major world organizations

India and its neighboring countries

International issues and relations

Indian economic challenges

WBSSC Group C Clerk Syllabus for Current Affairs This section aims to assess candidates' knowledge of current events and their understanding of everyday observations and experiences. It involves questions associated with India and other countries, specifically about: Sports

History

Literature

Culture

Geography

Economic Science

Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific research, etc WBSSC Group C Syllabus for General English This section evaluates candidates’ knowledge of the core principles of the English language. Listed below are the important topics for this section: Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence structure

Synonyms

Antonyms and its correct usage, etc WBSSC Group C Clerk Syllabus for Arithmetic Questions under this section will focus on the number system. Some of the important areas of this section are as follows: