WBSSC Group C Syllabus 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published 8477 vacancies for the recruitment of Non-Teaching Staff Group C (Clerk) and Group D) posts. Of the total vacancies, 2989 are for Group C (Clerk) and 5488 are for Group D. Candidates aiming for clerk posts should check the WBSSC Group C syllabus and commence their preparation at the earliest. The syllabus is divided into 4 subjects, such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General English, and Arithmetic. Reviewing the syllabus will help them focus on all the areas from which questions can be asked in the exam. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted for 60 marks. Further details about the WBSSC Group C syllabus and exam pattern on this page.
WBSSC Group C Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the WBSSC Group C Clerk syllabus and exam pattern on its official website. This recruitment process includes two stages, namely the written exam and the interview. It is crucial to build a strong foundation in order to succeed in the written test. The right strategy, expert guidance and high-quality books can help you cover the WBSSC Group C syllabus thoroughly.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
West Bengal School Service Commission
|
Post
|
Group C (Clerk)
|
Vacancies
|
2989
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Interview
|
Number of Questions
|
60
|
Marks
|
60
|
Duration
|
1 Hour
|
Negative Marking
|
No
Direct WBSSC Group C and D Apply Online Link
WBSSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should review the WBSSC Group C exam pattern to gain an understanding of the test structure, duration, and marking scheme. It will help them combine their study plan with the actual exam requirements for successful preparation. The written exam will be OMR-based, featuring 60 questions for a total of 60 marks. Every question is worth 1 mark, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Mentioned below is the WBSSC Group C Clerk exam pattern for clarity purposes:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
15
|
15
|
Current Affairs
|
15
|
15
|
General English
|
15
|
15
|
Arithmetic
|
15
|
15
WBSSC Group C Clerk Syllabus 2025 PDF
Free access to the WBSSC Group C Clerk syllabus can help streamline your study plan. It allows you to study only relevant chapters and increase your chances of acing the test. You can access the direct WBSSC Group C syllabus PDF link on this page.
What is the WBSSC Group C Syllabus?
The WB SSC Group C Clerk syllabus generally covers 4 subjects, such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General English, and Arithmetic. Check the subject-wise syllabus on the above page.
What is the WBSSC Group C Exam Pattern 2025?
The WBSSC Group C written exam will be OMR-based, featuring 60 questions for a total of 60 marks.
WBSSC Group C Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The WBSSC Group C syllabus generally covers 4 subjects, such as General Knowledge, General English, Current Affairs, and Arithmetic. Grasping the concepts of all prescribed topics ensures better performance in the exam. We have shared below the subject-wise WBSSC Group C Clerk syllabus to guide the aspirants in the right direction.
WBSSC Group C Syllabus for General Knowledge
This section is designed to evaluate candidates' awareness of the environment around them and how it is applied to society. It carries a total of 15 questions for 15 marks. It includes the following areas:
-
Scientific observations
-
Geography of India
-
History of India
-
Current national news
-
Famous places in India
-
Basics of political science
-
Indian culture and heritage
-
Major world organizations
-
India and its neighboring countries
-
International issues and relations
-
Indian economic challenges
WBSSC Group C Clerk Syllabus for Current Affairs
This section aims to assess candidates' knowledge of current events and their understanding of everyday observations and experiences. It involves questions associated with India and other countries, specifically about:
-
Sports
-
History
-
Literature
-
Culture
-
Geography
-
Economic Science
-
Polity
-
Indian Constitution
-
Scientific research, etc
WBSSC Group C Syllabus for General English
This section evaluates candidates’ knowledge of the core principles of the English language. Listed below are the important topics for this section:
-
Vocabulary
-
Grammar
-
Sentence structure
-
Synonyms
-
Antonyms and its correct usage, etc
WBSSC Group C Clerk Syllabus for Arithmetic
Questions under this section will focus on the number system. Some of the important areas of this section are as follows:
-
Simplification
-
Decimals
-
Recurring Decimals
-
Divisibility
-
Fractions
-
LCM
-
HCF
-
Partnership
-
Average
-
Ratio and proportions
-
Percentage
-
Profit and loss
-
Discount
-
Simple interest
-
Time and work
-
Time and distance, etc
How to Cover WBSSC Group C Syllabus 2025?
Preparing for the WBSSC Group C exam demands a serious mindset, the right study material, and dedication. To help, we have shared below the smart tips and tricks to excel in this OMR-based test:
-
Analysing WBSSC Group C syllabus to determine exam-relevant chapters.
-
Prepare a focused study schedule that balances syllabus completion and daily practice.
-
Practice old question papers and mocks to increase solving speed and accuracy.
-
Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain them.
