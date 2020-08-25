WCD Gujarat Recruitment 2020: 3780 Vacancies for Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts, Apply Online @wcd.gujarat.gov.in

WCD Gujarat Recruitment 2020: Women & Child Development Department, Gujarat has published recruitment notification for Anganwadi and Helper Posts for various districts of Gujarat. Online applications are invited for WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit WCD Anganwadi Application on official website of WCD Gujarat i.e. wcd.gujarat.gov.in on or before the last date.

A total of 3780 vacancies are available in Aravalli, Morbi, Gandhinagar, Narmada, Kachchh, Valsad, Tapi, Anand, Banaskantha, Dahod, Devbhumi, DwarkaGir Somnath, Navsari, Surendranagar, Panchmahalas, Sabarkantha & Chhota Udepur.

he candidates can check eligibility, experience, selection criteria, pay scale and other details in the notification link given below:

WCD Gujarat Recruitment Notification AND Online Application Link

Official Website

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020 and 13 September 2020

WCD Anganwadi Vacancy Details

Anganwadi and Helper - 3780 Posts

Aravalli - 166

Morbi - 219

Gandhinagar - 189

Narmada - 67

Kachchh - 439

Valsad - 208

Tapi - 132

Anand - 302

Banaskantha - 521

Dahod - 118

Devbhumi Dwarka - 204

Gir Somnath - 130

Navsari - 150

Surendranagar - 305

Panchmahalas - 231

Sabarkantha - 245

Chhota Udepur - 154

Eligibility Criteria for Helper and Anganwadi & Helper Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 7th class/10th class passed. Candidates are advised to visit the official notification for more information on educational qualification.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to apply for WCD Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at wcd.gujarat.gov.in on or before the last date of application. All candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF links for more details such as educational qualification, eligibility, selection criteria, application fee etc.