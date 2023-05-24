West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 by Jagran Josh, Check with Roll Number and Name-wise

Check West Bengal HS Result 2023 on Jagran Josh with Roll Number and Name-wise: West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2023 is going to be published today on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12 PM. Check here how to get WB HS Result 2023 with Roll number and name-wise on Jagran Josh

How to Check West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2023 with Number and Name-wise

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2023 by Jagran Josh, Check with Roll Number and Name-wise: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is going to declare the 12th Class WB Results 2023 on May 24, 2023. The result will be announced through a press conference scheduled at 12 PM. However, the WB HS Result Link 2023 will be made live at 12,30 PM. Over 8 lakh students who appeared in the examination from Arts, Science and Commerce stream will be able to check their West Bengal Result 2023 Class 12th from wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. WB Uchha Madhyamik candidates will also be provided the West Bengal HS Result Download Link 2023 on Jagran Josh as soon as it is activated on the official portal.

Official West Bengal 12th Result 2023 Link

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Result Websites are given in the table below. Students can make a note of the list of websites to check WB Board HS Result 2023:

How to Check West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2023 with Number and Name-wise?

There are various ways in West Bengal 12th Class which students can check their WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023, with Roll Number and Name-wise, in online and offline mode:

Official WB HS Result Links such as wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in

WB HS Result Portal on Jagran Josh

DigiLocker

Mobile App

SMS service

Steps to Check West Bengal HS 12th Result 2023 Online on wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in

To check WBCHSE Result online on wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in with roll number and name-wise, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the official result website - wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, ‘West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023’

Step 3: Enter your WB 12th roll number and Submit

Step 4: Your WB HS 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Take a screenshot and download it for future reference.

Steps to Check WBCHSE Result 2023 Class 12 on Jagran Josh with Roll Number and Name-wise

Approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the 12th class Board exams 2023. Since the number of students is huge, there are chances that the students will face difficulty in accessing the WB HS Result 2023 Websites.

Follow the steps given below to check your WBCHSE result 2023 on Jagran Josh:

Step 1: Go to the official WB HS Result 2023 link on Jagran Josh at wb12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: WB class 12th result portal will open up

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the portal

Step 4: Your West Bengal Result 2023 Class 12 will open up

Step 5: Screenshot or Download the results for further reference

How to Check West Bengal 12th Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is a digital initiative by the Government of India to empower the citizens and youth of India by providing their important documents at one-stop digital spot. Find the steps to check WB Uchha Madhyamik Result 2023 on DigiLocker below:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download and install DigiLocker app on your smart phone. Android users and iOS users can use Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

Step 2: Sign In using login credentials or Sign Up if you have to create a new account.

Step 3: Choose Education category from the homepage.

Step 4: Go to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Step 5: Select WB 12th Marksheet 2023

Step 6: Submit after entering your name, gender, roll, number and year

Step 7: Your WBCHSE 12th Class Marksheet 2023 will get downloaded

How to Check West Bengal HS Result 2023 on Mobile App?

Android users can download West Bengal 12th Class Result 2023 from Google Play Store to get their Uchha Madhyamik Result 2023:

Step 1: Download and Install WBCHSE Result App from Google PlayStore by EduSols.

Step 2: Go to the Result checking portal

Step 3: Enter your login credentials i.e. roll number

Step 4: Submit the entry and wait

Step 5: Within a few seconds, your WB 12th Class Result 2023 will be displayed on screen.

How to Check WB HS Result 2023 via SMS?

Step 1: Start a new SMS in your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the sms in this format: WB12(space)roll number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750 or 58888

Step 4: You will receive back your West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2023 on the same mobile number shortly.

WB HS Result 2023 Class 12 Name-wise

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education does not provide the facility to check West Bengal HS Result 2023 name-wise. Students need to enter their roll, number to be able to check their WBCHSE Result from jagranjosh.com, wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Board HS Result 2023: Important Highlights

Check all crucial highlights related to the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik results 2023 in the table given below: