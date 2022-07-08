RRC West Central Railway (WCR) NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 121 Clerk and Other Posts

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has issued a notification for recrutiment to various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Posts such as Station Master, Station Commercial cum Ticket and Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist against GDCE Quota. Online applications from regular and eligible employees (except RPF)are invited from 08 July to 28 July 2022.
A total of 55 vacancies are available for NTPC Graduate Posts and 66 are for NTPC 12th Pass. here shall be single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Aptitude Test / Typing Skill Test (where ever applicable).
WCR NTPC Notification Download
WCR NTPC Online Application Link
WCR NTPC Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 08 July 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 July 2022
WCR NTPC Vacancy Details
- Station Master - 8
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 38
- Senior Clerk cum Typist - 9
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 30
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 8
- Junior Clerk cum Typist - 28
Eligibility Criteria for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022
Regular Employees of WCR
Educational Qualification:
- Station Master, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Senior Clerk cum Typist - Graduate
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist - 12th Passed
WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:
- UR - 18 to 42
- OBC -18 to 45
- SC/ST - 18 to 47
WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022 Salary:
- Station Master - Rs. 35400
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - Rs. 29200
- Senior Clerk cum Typist - Rs. 29200
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - Rs. 21700
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist - Rs. 19900
- Junior Clerk cum Typist - Rs. 19900
Selection Process for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022
The recruitment process shall involve:
- Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)
- Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (wherever applicable)
- Document Verification/Medical Examination.
How to Apply for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the website of WCR www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in (Path – About us->Recruitment- >Railway Recruitment Cell->GDCE Notification No. 01/2022).
- Click on the “GDCE Notification No: 01/2022” link.
- Click on the “New Registration” link.
- Fill in employee number (11 digit) and date of birth and click continue.
- Fill in personal information and e-mail Address and Mobile number. On submission of required details an e-mail/SMS will be received in the registered e-mail ID/Mobile number. Open inbox of your registered e-mail/SMS and note the registration number and password.
- Login using the Registration number & password sent in the e-mail/SMS.
- Follow the instructions and complete the registration process step-by-step.
- Upload the scanned copy of photograph, self-attested certificates in proof of date of birth, education/technical qualifications and caste i.e. SC/ST/OBC.
- Submit the application