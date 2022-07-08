RRC West Central Railway (WCR) NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 121 Clerk and Other Posts

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has issued a notification for recrutiment to various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Posts such as Station Master, Station Commercial cum Ticket and Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist against GDCE Quota. Online applications from regular and eligible employees (except RPF)are invited from 08 July to 28 July 2022.

A total of 55 vacancies are available for NTPC Graduate Posts and 66 are for NTPC 12th Pass. here shall be single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Aptitude Test / Typing Skill Test (where ever applicable).

WCR NTPC Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 July 2022

WCR NTPC Vacancy Details

Station Master - 8

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 38

Senior Clerk cum Typist - 9

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 30

Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 8

Junior Clerk cum Typist - 28

Eligibility Criteria for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022

Regular Employees of WCR

Educational Qualification:

Station Master, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Senior Clerk cum Typist - Graduate

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist - 12th Passed

WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

UR - 18 to 42

OBC -18 to 45

SC/ST - 18 to 47

WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Station Master - Rs. 35400

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - Rs. 29200

Senior Clerk cum Typist - Rs. 29200

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - Rs. 21700

Accounts Clerk cum Typist - Rs. 19900

Junior Clerk cum Typist - Rs. 19900

Selection Process for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022

The recruitment process shall involve:

Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (wherever applicable) Document Verification/Medical Examination.

How to Apply for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022 ?