Western Railway Recruitment 2020 against Scouts & Guides Quota, Apply Online from 7 January

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at rrc-wr.com. Check all details here.

Jan 4, 2020 19:03 IST
Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 February 2020.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application submission for Western Railway Recruitment: 7 January 2020
  • Closing date of online application submission for Western Railway Recruitment: 6 February 2020

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Level 2 (Gr. C) – 2 Posts
  • Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – 12 Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

Level 2 (Gr. C) – Passed 12th or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate.

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – 10th passed OR ITI OR equivalent OR National   Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10thpassed plus ITI or 10th passed  plus  National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (For Civil  Engineering /Mechanical/Electrical/Signal & Telecom Departments)

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary 

  • Level 2 (Gr. C) –Rs. 19,900 - 63,200/-
  • Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Rs. 18,000 - 56,900/-

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Level 2 (Gr. C) – Age 18 Years to 30 Years
  • Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Age 18 Years to 33 Years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link Here

Official Website

How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 6 February 2020. Candidates can take the printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference. 

Job Summary
NotificationWestern Railway Recruitment 2020 against Scouts & Guides Quota, Apply Online from 7 January
Notification DateJan 4, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 6, 2020
Official URLhttps://www.rrc-wr.com/
Citymumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Education Qual Senior Secondary
Functional Administration

