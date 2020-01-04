Western Railway Recruitment 2020 against Scouts & Guides Quota, Apply Online from 7 January

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Opening date of online application submission for Western Railway Recruitment: 7 January 2020
- Closing date of online application submission for Western Railway Recruitment: 6 February 2020
Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Level 2 (Gr. C) – 2 Posts
- Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – 12 Posts
Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Level 2 (Gr. C) – Passed 12th or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate.
Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – 10th passed OR ITI OR equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10thpassed plus ITI or 10th passed plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (For Civil Engineering /Mechanical/Electrical/Signal & Telecom Departments)
Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Level 2 (Gr. C) –Rs. 19,900 - 63,200/-
- Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Rs. 18,000 - 56,900/-
Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Level 2 (Gr. C) – Age 18 Years to 30 Years
- Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Age 18 Years to 33 Years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link Here
Official Website
How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 6 February 2020. Candidates can take the printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
