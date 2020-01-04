Western Railway Recruitment 2020 against Scouts & Guides Quota, Apply Online from 7 January

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 February 2020.

Important Dates

Opening date of online application submission for Western Railway Recruitment: 7 January 2020

Closing date of online application submission for Western Railway Recruitment: 6 February 2020

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Level 2 (Gr. C) – 2 Posts

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – 12 Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level 2 (Gr. C) – Passed 12th or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate.

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – 10th passed OR ITI OR equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10thpassed plus ITI or 10th passed plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (For Civil Engineering /Mechanical/Electrical/Signal & Telecom Departments)

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary

Level 2 (Gr. C) –Rs. 19,900 - 63,200/-

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Rs. 18,000 - 56,900/-

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Level 2 (Gr. C) – Age 18 Years to 30 Years

Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) – Age 18 Years to 33 Years

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link Here

Official Website



How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 6 February 2020. Candidates can take the printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Online Application Started @mpsc.gov.in, Apply by 23 Jan



IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020, Apply Online 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts @iocl.com



IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @iocl.com for 25 Vacancies, Download Notification & Application Form Here