Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 1273 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway is hiring candidates for Apprentice Posts for different trades. Candidates seeking job in Railway have an opportunity to be a part of this department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of through the prescribed format on or before 14 February 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 15 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 14 February 2020

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

• Diesel Mechanic – 100 Posts

• Electrician – 380 Posts

• Welder (Gas and Electric) – 51 Posts

• Machinist – 16 Posts

• Fitter – 345 Posts

• Turner – 10 Posts

• Wireman- 43 Posts

• Mason – 25 Posts

• Carpenter – 20 Posts

• Painter – 15 Posts

• Gardener – 20 Posts

• Florist & Landscaping – 10 Posts

• Pump Operator cum Mechanic – 30 Posts

• Horticulture Assistant – 15 Posts

• Electronic Mechanic – 30 Posts

• Information & Communication Technician – 10 Posts

• Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 60 Posts

• Stenographer – 30 Posts

• Baker & Confectioner – 6 Posts

• Apprentice Food Production (General/Vegiterian/Cooking) – 20 Posts

• Hotel Clerk/Receptionist – 2 Posts

• Digital Photography – 2 Posts

• Assistant Front Officer Manager – 2 Posts

• Computer Networking Technician – 6 Posts

• Creche Management Trainee - 3 Posts

• Secretarial Assistant – 6 Posts

• HouseKeeper – 12 Posts

• Health Sanitary Inspector – 2 Posts

• Dental Laboratory Technician – 2 Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th pass and holding ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 15 to 24 years (Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation as per government norms)

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website



How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 14 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF link for more details.