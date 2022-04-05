Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for Teacher Posts, Walk in Interview

Western Railway is hiring TGT, PRT, Computer Science Teacher. Candidates can appear for an interview on the scheduled date and time.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Western Railway (WR) is conducting walk-in-interview for various posts including TGT (Trained graduate teacher), Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) and Computer Science.

Interested and eligible teachers can appear for the interview at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad.

Selected teachers will be recruited on part-time basis.

Western Railway Teacher Notification

Interview Details

Interview Date - 12 April 2022

Time - 9 AM onwards

Venue -Principal, Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad (West Yard Railway Colony)

Western Railway Teacher Vacancy Details

Trained graduate teacher Hindi - 01

Trained graduate teacher (Maths)-PCM - 01

Trained graduate teacher (Science)-PCB - 01

Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit) - 01

Trained graduate teacher (Social Science) - 01

Trained graduate teacher (Physical & Health Education) - 01

Computer Science - 01

Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) - 04

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) - Graduate in/with Hindi or its equivalent from a recognized Degree/Diploma in education or B.A.Ed with Hindi of the Regional Colleges of Education.

For Trained Graduate Teacher.[Maths] - B.Sc./BA with Maths and B. Ed.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (Science) - Candidate should have a qualification of B. Sc. With Biology and Physics/Chemistry and B. Ed.

For Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit) - Candidate should have Graduate in/with Sanskrit or its equivalent from a recognized Degree/Diploma in education. B.A.Ed with Sanskrit Language concerned of the Regional Colleges of Education.

For Trained graduate teacher (Social Science) - Candidate should be a Graduate with two subjects of History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology and Geography OR Hons. Graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as a main subject. A recognized Degree/Diploma in Education.BA.Ed.with Social Sciences concerned of the Regional Colleges of Education.

For Trained graduate teacher (Physical and Health Education)- Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed OR D.P.Ed awarded by a recognized University/Institution after training of a minimum one academic session provided that the admission qualification for the Diploma is at least a university degree OR Bachelor of Sports, Humanities and Physical Education of Haryana

Computer Science - B.Sc Computer Science/BCA/Bachelor of Information Technology OR Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and 3 years Diploma in Computer Engineering/IT from an institution recognized by AICTE/University OR Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and at least one year Diploma in Computer Applications from an institution recognized by AICTE/University OR ‘A’ level from DOEACC AND Graduate with Bachelor of Education(B.Ed) or its equivalent.

For Primary Teacher - the candidate should have a qualification of HSC with PTC or equivalent or above.

TET cleared candidates will be preferred.

Western Railway Teacher Salary:

TGT all subjects - 26,250/-

Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) - 21,250/-

How to Apply for Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible & Willing candidates can appear for the interview at the Principal, Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad (West Yard Railway Colony) at 09.00 hrs on 12 April 2022.