Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for PRT (Assistant Teacher) & TGT Posts at Railway Secondary School

Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Railway (WR) has released a notification for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) on official website wr.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can attend interview for Western Railway Teacher Recruitment on 14 June 2021 at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad.

Important Dates

Registration Date and Time at School - 07 June 2021 to 10 June 2021 from 9 AM to 12 PM Interview Date and Time - 14 June 2021 at 9 AM

Western Railway Teacher Vacancy Details

Trained graduate teacher (Hindi) - 01 Trained graduate teacher (Maths)-PCM - 01 Trained graduate teacher (Science)-PCB - 01 Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit) - 01 Trained graduate teacher (Social Science) - 01 Trained graduate teacher (Physical & Health Education) -01 TGT Computer Science - 01 Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) - 04

Western Railway Teacher Salary:

TGT - Rs. 26,250/- PRT - Rs. 21,250/-

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Teacher Posts

PRT - HSC with PTC or equivalent or above. TET cleared candidates will be preferred. TGT Maths and Science - Graduate in relevant subject and B.Ed TGT Other - Graduate in/with relevant subject . A recognized Degree/Diploma in education. B.A.Ed in relevant subject from the Regional Colleges of Education For Trained graduate teacher (Physical and Health Education) - Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed. D.P.Ed awarded by a recognized University/Institution after training of minimum one academic session provided that the admission qualification for the Diploma is at least a university degree. Bachelor of Sports, Humanities and Physical Education of Haryana Agricultural University, Hissar. Computer - B.Sc Computer Science/BCA/Bachelor of Information Technology OR Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and 3 years Diploma in Computer Engineering/IT from an institution recognized by AICTE/University OR Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and at least one year Diploma in Computer Applications from an institution recognized by AICTE/University OR ‘A’ level from DOEACC AND Graduate with Bachelor of Education(B.Ed) or its equivalent

Western Railway Hospital Teacher Age Limit:

18 to 65 years

How to apply for Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible & Willing candidates should report to the Principal, Western Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad,Gujarat, (West Yard Railway Colony) between 9.00 a.m to 12.00 p.m from 07 June 2021 to 10 June 2021 for registration for the interview. Applicant are requested to submit their resume with related documents at the time of registration.

