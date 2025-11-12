AI Jobs Hub in India: Artificial Intelligence is one of the fastest-growing fields in India. AI used to be just a big tech topic. But today, industries of all kinds are using it – from hospitals and banks to schools, factories, and stores. There is a surge in demand for AI researchers, data analysts, and other roles. But the big question is, “Which city is emerging as the AI Jobs Hub in India?” The FIT report of December 2024 shows that AI jobs in India have grown 42% in the last two years. Between 2018 and 2024, the number of AI jobs in India surged from approximately 40,000 to 253,000. Popular skills are Python, AI/ML, data science, SQL, and software. It is also anticipated that there will be a further 14 % growth in AI hiring in 2025. It is not easy to crown just one city as the winner. AI skills are no longer tied to one location. Every city has its own strengths. But some cities clearly shine with AI companies and research centres. Let’s discuss which cities lead in AI jobs and why on this page.

Image Source: Foundit Insights Tracker Report December 2024 Which City is Emerging as the AI Jobs Hub in India? Several cities in India are opening up great career opportunities in AI. It attracts thousands of professionals through its high-paying roles and career potential. In October 2025 Google announced its biggest investment in India, with around $15 billion over 2026-2030. They are ready to set up their first AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Well, Bengaluru is currently leading in AI careers. While Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai are growing as strong contenders. Take a look at the cities growing as AI career hotspots in India: Image Source: Foundit Insights Tracker Report December 2024 Bengaluru A popular name that comes to mind after hearing “tech city” is Bengaluru. Well, it has been called the IT Job Capital in India for decades now. Now, it is slowly turning into an AI innovation powerhouse. It is a centre for thousands of AI and ML startups. It has secured 7th rank worldwide as an AI Hub, with 759 AI start‑ups. The FIT report shows Bengaluru led AI hiring growth with 26%, compared to Pune at 17% and Delhi NCR at 14%. This implies that Bangalore continues to remain a powerhouse in AI jobs. Global tech companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Meta have their offices and research centres here. A strong startup culture gives a chance to both freshers and founders to grow in their AI careers.

Hyderabad Hyderabad is the fastest-growing AI talent hub. According to the Naukri JobSpeak report of August 2025, an overall 54% rise has been seen in AI/ML jobs and Hyderabad emerged as the top metro with a massive 45% surge witnessed in Unicorn recruitment with 10% overall hiring growth. This makes the city a centre for AI startups and tech innovation. This proves the city is growing fast in AI jobs and emerging as a strong contender among major cities. The city is now giving strong competition to Bangalore. It is popular due to better living costs and growth potential. The city is seeing rapid growth in AI research parks and startup incubators. Strong policies and big companies are helping this city grow as an AI hub. Pune Pune may not be as popular as major metros. But it is known for strong education and talent. This city has strong AI/ML talent. It is also growing in automotive AI and robotics. It is ideal for those seeking a calm space with rising AI opportunities. As per a LinkedIn report, Pune is the city where an Artificial Intelligence Engineer is the second fastest-growing job. Pune’s AI job market is booming in 2025. The roles come with a competitive salary just below Bangalore due to lower living costs. The Remote job availability is 30% while Hybrid job availability is 23% for Artificial intelligence engineers in Pune