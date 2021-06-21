Yoga Day Special: Learn these simple Asanas to boost your memory and concentration

International Yoga Day (IYD) is celebrated globally on June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Yoga Day is United Nations' way of promoting of health, harmony and peace around the world. Let's find out some effective asanas to boost memory power and concentration.

Yoga is the way of life. It is not just a set of poses in which the body gets involved but synchronizes mind, body and, soul to attain peace within. The International Yoga Day (IYD) is celebrated around the world on June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Incepted in the year 2015, Yoga Day United Nations' way of promoting of health, harmony and peace around the world.



The idea of an International Day of Yoga was the first proposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UNGA, on 27 September, 2014. He had stated:



"Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day."

Benefits of Yoga

Yoga involves physical, mental and spiritual practices or disciplines which originated in ancient India.

Yoga has immense health benefits which involve uniting the body, mind and breath. When divided into categories, the main benefits of yoga can be listed as:



• Improved health

• Stronger mental strength

• Improved physical strength

• Protection from injury

• Detoxified body



We know how hectic the schedule can get in college and with the pressure of doing good in multiple areas. A few minutes of yoga during the day can be a great way to get rid of stress that accumulates daily - in both the body and mind. Yoga postures, pranayama and meditation are effective techniques to release stress.



In this article, we discuss asanas which are best for college students who are aiming to strike a balance between academic excellence and inner peace.



Surya Namaskara or Sun Salutation

This is a Yoga warm up routine based on a sequence of gracefully linked asanas. The nomenclature refers to the symbolism of Sun as the soul and the source of all life. It is relatively a modern practice that developed in the 20th century. Surya Namaskara may also refer to other styles of 'Sun Salutations'. A yogi may develop a personalized yoga warm up routine as surya-namaskar to precede his or her asana practice. The twelve Surya Namaskara asanas are as follows:



Pranamasana (Salutationpose)



Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose)



Hasta Padasana (Hand to foot pose)



Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)



Dandasana (Stick pose)



Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with eight parts or points)



Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)



Parvatasana (Mountain pose)



Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)



Hasta Padasana (Hand to foot pose)



Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose)



Tadasana





Image source: http://shilpapan.blogspot.in



Surya Namaskar comprises this sequence of 12 yoga postures which, if done correctly, help tone the muscles and can be relaxing and meditative.



Garudasana



The name comes from the Sanskrit words garuda meaning eagle, and asana meaning posture or seat. In Hindu mythology Garuda is known as the king of birds. He transports the God Vishnu and is eager to help humanity fight against demons. The word is usually rendered into English as eagle, though according to one dictionary the name literally means devourer, because Garuda was originally identified with the 'all-consuming fire of the sun's rays'.





Image source: http://www.theayurveda.org



This standing asana enhances concentration while focusing on the ankles, calves, thighs, hips and shoulders. The Asana can be performed by standing with feet together and hands on hips. Find a steady focal point in front. Bend your knees slightly, lift right leg, and cross it over left thigh. Try to hook right foot behind the left calf. Then, release hands from hips and bring them out straight in front. Cross arms in front, left over the right, and bend elbows. Wrap arms around each other and try to bring palms together. Keep back straight and gaze focused like an eagle as you breathe deeply through the nose.



Bakasana



Bakasana, often used interchangeably with Kakasana (Crow Pose) is a yoga asana. In all variations, Crane/Crow is an arm balancing asana in which hands are planted on the floor, shins rest upon upper arms, and feet lift up. This asana is considered an arm balance. There are two techniques for entering into this balance. The simple method of achieving it is by pushing up from a crouching position. The advanced method is to drop down from a head stand.





Image source: www.yogajournal.com



The asana strengthens the shoulders, arms, wrists and hands, as well as the core muscles and organs of the abdomen.



Pashcimottanasana



Also known as Seated Forward Bend, or Intense Dorsal Stretch, Pashcimottanasana is a yoga asana which is known for helping to quiet the mind and relieving stress.





Image source: www.yogajournal.com



This asana is practiced in four stages:



• In the first stage, the yogi stretches their legs straight and swings the upper part of their body back and forth. With each swing, the yogi tries to reach further with their hands, touching their knees, calves, ankles, and finally their toes.



• In the second stage, the yogi bends forward to touch their knees with their hands.



• From the second stage above, the yogi reaches further to touch their toes with their hands.



• From the third stage, the yogi tries to place their elbows at the side of their knees, and touch their knees with either their nose or their forehead.



Nadi Shoddana Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing)



Nadi Shodhan pranayama is a breathing technique that helps clear these blocked energy channels, thus calming the mind. This technique is also known as Anulom Vilom pranayama.









To practice Nadi Shoddana, start by finding a relaxed, comfortable, seated position. Begin by pressing your right thumb against your right nostril and inhale deeply through your left nostril. At the end of your inhalation, close off the left nostril with the ring finger, then exhale through the right nostril. Continue with this pattern, inhaling through the right nostril, closing it off with the right thumb, and exhaling through the left nostril. Practice for at least 3 minutes. When you finish, take some time to allow your breath to return to normal, noticing the changes in your breath and mind.



These are five yoga-asanas which can come to your rescue when you feel you are stressed because of busy college schedule and you never ending lectures and exams. Yoga will not only keep you physically fit and healthy but also calm your mind