YSR University Result 2023 OUT at drysruhs.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

YSR University Result 2023 OUT: Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (Dr. YSRUHS) declared the results of various UG courses like B.Sc (MLT), B.Sc (Nursing) on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the YSRUHS result 2023.

Dr YSR University result 2023: Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has recently released the results of various UG courses like B.Sc (MLT), and B.Sc (Nursing). NTR University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- drysruhs.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Dr. YSRUHS results 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Dr. YSR University of Health Science result 2023

As per the latest update, Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences released the results of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year for UG programs like B.Sc (MLT), and B.Sc (Nursing). The students can check their Dr YSR University of Health Science result 2023 on the official website of the University- drysruhs.edu.in.

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences results 2023

Click here

Steps to Check Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences result 2023.

Candidates can check their results for various UG courses like B.Sc (MLT), B.Sc (Nursing), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences results 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- drysruhs.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar

Step 3: Select your course and click on it

Step 4: Result PDF will open, check your result by your roll number.

Step 5: Click on the Marks and enter your hall ticket number and captcha to check detailed marks

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Check NTR University Result 2023

Check here the direct link for NTR University results 2023 for various examinations.

Course

Marks Link

Result Links

First Year B.Sc (MLT) - Sep- 2023

Click here

Click here

Second Year B.Sc (MLT) - Sep- 2023

Click here

Click here

Third Year B.Sc (MLT) - Sep- 2023

Click here

Click here

First Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

Second Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

Third Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

Fourth Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

First Year Post B.Sc. Nursing - 2 YDC Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

Second Year Post B.Sc. Nursing - 2 YDC Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

Third Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC - OU - Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

Fourth Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC - OU -  Sep- 23

Click here

Click here

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences: Highlights

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences is located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1986. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Highlights

University Name

Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences

Established

1986

Location

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

YSR University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

