YSR University Result 2023 OUT at drysruhs.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

Dr YSR University result 2023: Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has recently released the results of various UG courses like B.Sc (MLT), and B.Sc (Nursing). NTR University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- drysruhs.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Dr. YSRUHS results 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
Dr. YSR University of Health Science result 2023
As per the latest update, Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences released the results of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year for UG programs like B.Sc (MLT), and B.Sc (Nursing). The students can check their Dr YSR University of Health Science result 2023 on the official website of the University- drysruhs.edu.in.
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences results 2023
Steps to Check Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences result 2023.
Candidates can check their results for various UG courses like B.Sc (MLT), B.Sc (Nursing), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website- drysruhs.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar
Step 3: Select your course and click on it
Step 4: Result PDF will open, check your result by your roll number.
Step 5: Click on the Marks and enter your hall ticket number and captcha to check detailed marks
Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check NTR University Result 2023
Check here the direct link for NTR University results 2023 for various examinations.
Course
Marks Link
Result Links
First Year B.Sc (MLT) - Sep- 2023
Second Year B.Sc (MLT) - Sep- 2023
Third Year B.Sc (MLT) - Sep- 2023
First Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23
Second Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23
Third Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23
Fourth Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC Sep- 23
First Year Post B.Sc. Nursing - 2 YDC Sep- 23
Second Year Post B.Sc. Nursing - 2 YDC Sep- 23
Third Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC - OU - Sep- 23
Fourth Year B.Sc. Nursing - 4 YDC - OU - Sep- 23
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences: Highlights
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences is located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1986. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Highlights
University Name
Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, formerly known as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences
Established
1986
Location
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
YSR University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed