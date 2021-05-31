3 Indian peacekeepers honoured posthumously with prestigious UN medal

Three Indian peacekeepers are among the 129 military, police and civilian personnel honoured posthumously on May 27, 2021 with the prestigious UN medal, Dag Hammarskjold Medal, for their courage and sacrifice in the line of duty.

The three Indians had laid down their lives while serving in UN peacekeeping missions last year. While one among them was a military personnel, the other two were civilian peacekeepers.

They were honoured posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal during a somber virtual ceremony held to commemorate the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Their names are:

1. Corporal Yuvraj Singh: The Indian peacekeeper had served with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

2. Ivan Michael Picardo: The civilian peacekeeper had also served with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

3. Mulchand Yadav: The civilian peacekeeper had worked with the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on the occasion of the UN International Day of peacekeepers, "I salute the men and women who serve in UN peacekeeping missions in foreign lands to preserve international peace and security."

India is the 5th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping with over 5,500 military and police serving in peace operations in different parts of the world including the Middle East, Cyprus, Abyei, Congo, Lebanon, South Sudan, Somalia and the Western Sahara.

What is Dag Hammarskjöld Medal?

• The Dag Hammarskjöld Medal is a posthumous award that is conferred by the United Nations to military personnel, police, or civilians who lose their lives while serving in the UN peacekeeping operation.

• The medal is named after Dag Hammarskjöld, the second UN Secretary-General, who died in a plane crash in what is now known as Zambia in September 1961.

• The first medals were conferred in October 1998 to the family members of the deceased recipient.

International Day of UN Peacekeepers When and why is the International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed? The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed every year on May 29 to pay tribute to the military and civilian personnel for their invaluable contribution to the UN peacekeeping work around the world. The day also honours more than 4,000 peacekeepers who laid down their lives while serving under the UN flag since 1948. What was the theme of International Day of UN Peacekeepers this year? The theme of International Day of UN Peacekeepers this year is - ‘The road to a lasting peace: Leveraging the power of youth for peace and security’. What is the role of UN Peacekeepers? UN Peacekeepers play an important role in helping UN missions implement their mandated activities, with the active participation of young people from host communities. The UN Peacekeepers work to protect some of the world’s most vulnerable while facing the dual threats of violence and a global pandemic. When was the International Day of UN Peacekeepers established? The International Day of UN Peacekeepers was established by the UN General Assembly in 2002. The General Assembly chose May 29th to observe the day in commemoration of the day in 1948 when the UN’s first peacekeeping mission, the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO), began operations in Palestine.

Background

The UN Peacekeeper force deploys over 89,000 military, police and civilian personnel in 12 operations around the world. Over a million men and women have served in 72 UN peacekeeping operations since 1948.