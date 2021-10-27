Advanced sewage treatment plant inaugurated in Varanasi- All you need to know!

Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Uttar Pradesh on October 25, 2021, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant of 10 MLD capacity in Varanasi. The plant aims to conserve and rejuvenate the river Ganga.

As per the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has been ensuring that a wide network of sewage treatment plants is set up to tap the flow of dirty water into the Ganga River, so as to ensure the nirmalta (cleanliness) and aviralta (easy flow) of the holy river.

The foundation stone of the sewage treatment plant in Varanasi was laid by Prime Minister Modi on November 12, 2018.

Significance

With the opening of the advanced sewage treatment plant in Varanasi, there will be a complete stoppage on the contaminated water falling into the Ganga from a total of five drains of Varanasi.

Advanced sewage treatment plant: Key Highlights • As per the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the sewage treatment plant at Ramnagar in Varanasi is one of the first of its kind plant on the latest A20 (Anaerobic-Anoxic-Anoxic) technology. • The special feature of the sewage treatment plant in Varanasi with 10 MLD capacity is that the polluted water will be treated with modern and advanced equipment from various nations and only the treated water will fall into River Ganga. • A total of Rs. 72.91 crores have been spent on the sewage treatment plant in Varanasi. The project will also take care of the operation and the maintenance of the sewage treatment plant for the next 15 years. • Filters imported from abroad have been installed which will be purifying the contaminated water and this purified water will release into Ganga through the main pumping station. • Some other equipment, including the main pumping station, has been imported from abroad so that the contaminated water can also be treated in advanced ways.

About Namami Gange Mission

The Namami Gange Mission has been emphasizing the construction of such sewage treatment plants that will be able to meet the requirements of the next 10-15 years. The mission will also focus on the rejuvenation of the entire flow area of the Ganges instead of just a few towns and cities.

Eight holy kunds (ponds) in Varanasi

Apart from the sewage treatment plan, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated eight holy kunds (ponds) in Varanasi. These kunds in Varanasi include- Dudhiya, Kalaha, Lakshmi, Panchkosi, Rewa, Kabir and BakhariaKunds.

The beautification and conservation work of these ponds has been done under the National Mission for Clean Ganga through the ‘Clean Ganga Fund’. As per the Ministry of Jal Shakti, these kunds are traditional man-made water bodies that act as an important source of drinking water, groundwater recharge, and rainwater harvesting for the region.

Notably, Varanasi is the Parliamentary Constituency of Prime Minister Modi, and assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in 2022.