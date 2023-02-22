Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy runs for GOP Presidential Bid, 2nd Indo-American after Niki Haley

US Presidential Elections 2024

The Indian-American Biotech Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy officially declared today i.e. February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) that he will participate in the 2024 Presidential Election in the United States. He becomes the second Indian-American to launch his candidacy for the Republican nomination. After Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN launched her US Presidential Bid about a couple of days ago, now Ramaswamy will also be running for the same.

In different messages posted by Vivek Ramaswamy on the Twitter handle, he stated that “We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago.” He further believes that these ideals still exist. Also, he declared his run for the next year’s US Presidential Bid. Apart from Vivek and Nikki, former President Donald Trump also declared his candidature recently.

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023