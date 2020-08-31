UAE launches Agriota platform to bridge gap between its food industry, Indian farmers 

The United Arab Emirates has launched 'Agriota', an e-market platform to bridge the gap between Indian farmers and its food industry.

Agriota is a new technology-driven agri-commodity trading and sourcing e-market platform, which will allow the rural farmers in India to bypass intermediaries, optimise the supply chain and ensure traceability to create value for all stakeholders.

The initiative was launched earlier this week by the government of Dubai's authority on commodities trade and enterprise and Dubai's free-zone Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Benefit The e-market platform will allow millions of Indian farmers to connect directly with the entire food industry of the UAE, including food processing companies, traders and wholesalers. According to DMCC CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Agriota will benefit millions of farmers throughout India whilst simultaneously providing greater food security for the UAE.

Key Highlights

• The Agriota platform will provide end-to-end traceability and transparency through last-mile verification and extension infrastructure in a blockchain environment.

• Further, the introduction of a proprietary banking system with a multi-tier escrow structure will guarantee secure transactions of funds when using the platform.

• The platform is a part of the UAE’s comprehensive plan to ensure food security and champion agribusiness trade facilitation, with the ultimate goal of positioning itself as a world-leading hub in innovation-driven food security.

• The online marketplace will help the gulf nation inch closer to the top of the Global Food Security Index.

• The marketplace has the potential to empower local communities, deliver better quality farm-to-shelf products and expand the UAE's long-term food security.

• Initially, the Agriota platform will offer cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, spices and condiments.

Background

India exported more than USD 38 billion of agricultural and processed food products in 2019 and one of their largest markets was the Middle East.

The Agriota platform was formally launched on August 26, 2020. The launch ceremony was attended by India’s Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor after the India-UAE Virtual Buyer Seller Meet titled “Forge a New Path in COVID-19”.