Kannur University Result 2025 OUT at kannuruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Kannur University Result: Kannur University has recently released the 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses including MSc, MA, BA, BSc, BCom, and BBA. Kannur University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kannuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kannur University UG results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
Kannur University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Kannur University released the semester results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kannur University results on the official exam portal of the University- exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in.
Kannur University UG Result 2025
Kannur University PG Result 2025
How to Check Kannur University UG Results 2025.
Candidates can check their 5th semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kannur University 5th sem results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kannuruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination segment
Step 3: Check for the Result UG/PG segment
Step 4: Choose the respective course/year
Step 5: Enter the Register number and Aadhaar number
Step 6: Check the results and download it
Direct Links to Check Kannur University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Kannur University results for various examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
|IV Semester UG C.B.C.S.S - OBE Imp./Sup. Results(2019 - 2023 Admns.)April 2025
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|VI Semester BA/BSW BSc/BCA BCom/BBA/BBA(TTM)/BBA(AH)/BMC UG C.B.C.S.S - OBE Regular/Imp./Sup. Results(2019 - 2022 Admns.) April 2025
|May 19, 2025
|Click here
|I Semester UG C.B.C.S.S - OBE Imp./Sup. Results(2019 - 2023 Admns.)November 2024
|May 16, 2025
|Click here
|I Semester UG C.B.C.S.S Supplementary Results(2018 Admissions) November 2024
|May 16, 2025
|Click here
Kannur University: Highlights
Kannur University is located in Kannur, Kerala. It was established in the year 1996. Kannur University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Kannur University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations.
Kannur University: Highlights
University Name
Kannur University
Established
1996
Location
Kannur, Kerala
Kannur University Result Link - Latest
|Click here
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
