Kannur University Result 2025 OUT at kannuruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Kannur University Result: Kannur University has recently released the 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses including MSc, MA, BA, BSc, BCom, and BBA. Kannur University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kannuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kannur University UG results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Kannur University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kannur University released the semester results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kannur University results on the official exam portal of the University- exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in.