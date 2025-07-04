Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Kannur University Result 2025 OUT at kannuruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Kannur University 6th Semester Result 2025 OUT: Kannur University declared the 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Kannur University result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 4, 2025, 17:33 IST
Direct link to download Kannur University Result 2025 PDF here.
Kannur University Result: Kannur University has recently released the 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses including MSc, MA, BA, BSc, BCom, and BBA. Kannur University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kannuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kannur University UG results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Kannur University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kannur University released the semester results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kannur University results on the official exam portal of the University- exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in. 

Kannur University UG Result 2025

Click here

Kannur University PG Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Kannur University UG Results 2025.

Candidates can check their 5th semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kannur University 5th sem results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kannuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Examination segment 

Step 3: Check for the Result UG/PG segment 

Step 4: Choose the respective course/year 

Step 5: Enter the Register number and Aadhaar number

Step 6: Check the results and download it 

Direct Links to Check Kannur University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Kannur University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
IV Semester UG C.B.C.S.S - OBE Imp./Sup. Results(2019 - 2023 Admns.)April 2025 July 04, 2025 Click here
VI Semester BA/BSW BSc/BCA BCom/BBA/BBA(TTM)/BBA(AH)/BMC UG C.B.C.S.S - OBE Regular/Imp./Sup. Results(2019 - 2022 Admns.) April 2025 May 19, 2025 Click here
I Semester UG C.B.C.S.S - OBE Imp./Sup. Results(2019 - 2023 Admns.)November 2024 May 16, 2025 Click here
I Semester UG C.B.C.S.S Supplementary Results(2018 Admissions) November 2024 May 16, 2025 Click here

Kannur University: Highlights

Kannur University is located in Kannur, Kerala. It was established in the year 1996. Kannur University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Kannur University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations.

Kannur University: Highlights

University Name

Kannur University

Established

1996

Location

Kannur, Kerala

Kannur University Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

