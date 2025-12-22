RRB City Intimation Slip 2025 Out For Ministerial and Isolated Categories, Check CBT Exam City Details PDF - Link Here

NEET SS Admit Card 2025
By Manish Kumar
Dec 22, 2025, 13:54 IST

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the City Intimation Slip download link for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts. Candidates shortlisted for the written exam for the various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories against 07/2024 can download the city slip after using their login credential to the link. Candidates should note that the city intimation slip displays the city where the test centre or venue is situated, especially the city and locations.

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites. This is a very crucial document that assists you in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan for their exam venue comfortably. Click on the direct link below to check the City Slip 2025.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City 2025  Download Link

 

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025: Overview

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT exam city slip has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates are advised to download the city slip after using their login credentials to the link. Below are details of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025 details.

Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT 

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

City Slip  Status 

Out 

Credentials Required 

Registration Number/User Id and Password

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media.

... Read More

