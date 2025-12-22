RRB City Intimation Slip 2025 Out For Ministerial and Isolated Categories, Check CBT Exam City Details PDF - Link Here

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the City Intimation Slip download link for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts. Candidates shortlisted for the written exam for the various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories against 07/2024 can download the city slip after using their login credential to the link. Candidates should note that the city intimation slip displays the city where the test centre or venue is situated, especially the city and locations.
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites. This is a very crucial document that assists you in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan for their exam venue comfortably. Click on the direct link below to check the City Slip 2025.
|RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City 2025
|Download Link
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025: Overview
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT exam city slip has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates are advised to download the city slip after using their login credentials to the link. Below are details of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025 details.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
City Slip Status
|
Out
|
Credentials Required
|
Registration Number/User Id and Password
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites
