RRB City Intimation Slip 2025 Out For Ministerial and Isolated Categories, Check CBT Exam City Details PDF - Link Here

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the City Intimation Slip download link for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts. Candidates shortlisted for the written exam for the various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories against 07/2024 can download the city slip after using their login credential to the link. Candidates should note that the city intimation slip displays the city where the test centre or venue is situated, especially the city and locations.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories City Slip 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites. This is a very crucial document that assists you in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan for their exam venue comfortably. Click on the direct link below to check the City Slip 2025.