Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar appointed as Commandant, Air Force Academy

Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) on March 8, 2022, took over as the Commandant, Air Force Academy, Indian Air Force. Before assuming the charge of Commandant, AFA, B Chandra Shekhar was a Senior Staff Officer, Training Command.

B Chandra Shekhar is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff Wellington, Flying Instructors’ School, College of Defence Management and National Defence College New Delhi. Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on December 21, 1984. In 2020, Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar was awarded the Presidential Award of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India.

Who is Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar?

Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar hails from Telangana. He underwent his schooling in Hyderabad prior to joining the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar is married to Mrs B Komala, who is an experienced banker. They have a daughter and a son who are both commissioned officers in the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar: Distinguished career and significant appointments

1. Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar has more than 5400 hours of accident/incident free flying on various aircraft.

2. Chandra Shekhar also holds the distinction of landing the first MLH Class of a helicopter in the Siachen Glacier. He is also a qualified flying instructor.

3. In his illustrious career spanning close to four decades, Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar has held significant staff appointments such as Ops IIB in the Eastern Sector, Principal Director (Administration) in the Strategic Forces Command and Senior Officer In-charge Administration, Southern Air Command and Eastern Air Command.

4. Air Marshal also steered the work services and other administrative issues to facilitate the induction of Chinook helicopters and Rafale Aircraft in the Eastern Sector.

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar, for his distinguished service and professionalism of a very high order, was awarded the Presidential Award of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in the year 2020 by the President of India.

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal is a military award of India. It is given to recognize the distinguished service of an exceptional order to all the ranks of the armed forces.