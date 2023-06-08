Airports Authority of India Launches Sustainable Green Airports Mission

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched a new initiative to make its airports more sustainable and carbon neutral. The "Sustainable Green Airports Mission" (SUGAM) aims to reduce the environmental impact of airport operations by promoting the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency measures, and other sustainability initiatives.

A recent initiative was taken up by the publication of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on sustainability in the form of a booklet titled "Sustainable Green Airports Mission", It was launched on World Environment Day by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

The launch of SUGAM comes at a time when the aviation industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its carbon emissions. The “Sustainable Green Airports Mission” encapsulates the Union Government’s vision of updated 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions and the long-term goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. SUGAM is a major step towards achieving this goal for AAI.

The initiative has four key objectives:

To reduce the environmental impact of airport operations by promoting the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency measures, and other sustainability initiatives. To improve the quality of life for airport employees and communities by creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly workplace. To enhance the passenger experience by providing a more comfortable and environmentally friendly airport environment. To position AAI as a leader in sustainable airport development and operations.

SUGAM will be implemented through a variety of measures, including:

The installation of renewable energy systems at airports, such as solar and wind power.

The implementation of energy efficiency measures, such as LED lighting and insulation upgrades.

The development of green transportation options, such as electric vehicles and bicycle sharing programs.

The promotion of sustainable practices, such as waste reduction and recycling.

AAI is committed to making its airports more sustainable and carbon neutral. The launch of SUGAM is a major step towards achieving this goal. The initiative will help to reduce the environmental impact of airport operations, improve the quality of life for airport employees and communities, enhance the passenger experience, and position AAI as a leader in sustainable airport development and operations.