Andrea Meza from Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2020, Miss India Adline Castelini finishes at fourth

Andrea Meza from Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020. She bested the contestants from 74 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who made it to the top 4 of the beauty pageant.

The 69th edition of the pageant, which was held on May 16, 2021, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, United States, was a scaled-down affair because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the official website of Miss Universe, the 26-years old winner Andrea Meza was crowned by her predecessor South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi. She had won the pageant in 2019.

Julia Gama from Brazil, 28, emerged as the runner up and Janick Maceta, 27, from Peru finished third at the beauty pageant.

Miss Diva Universe, via Twitter, congratulated the 22-year-old Miss India Adline Castelino.

Congratulations @AdlineCastelino You have made us immensely proud! Your resilience, determination & grace shined throughout the competition and the hard work you've put in your journey reflected in you this night! We are proud of u❤️

The event on May 16 also marked the return of the Miss Universe Competition to the television, as the pageant was cancelled in 2020, for the first time ever, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Universe 2020: Key details

• The beauty pageant, Miss Universe 2020, was hosted by the American Actor Mario Lopez and television personality Olivia Culpo.

• Former Miss Universe contestants Paulina Vega, Cheslie Kryst, and Demi-Leigh Tebow (winner of 2017 title) served as the commentators and competition analysts. The panel of 8 women determined the winner.

Who is Andrea Meza?

She is a Mexican model and the winner of Miss Universe 2020. Since winning the title, Meza has become the third Mexican woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

She was previously crowned Mexicana Universal 2020, Miss Mexico 2017, and was also placed as the first runner-up at Miss World 2017.

Born on August 13, 1994, in Chinhuahua City, Meza graduated with a degree in Software Engineering in 2017. She started working in Mexico as a Software Engineer, while also pursuing her career as a mode.

Political statements at beauty pageant:

Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin draws attention to a military coup in Myanmar Miss Myanmar, in the days leading up to the final competition, made waves when used her time in the spotlight at the pageant to bring attention to the bloody military coup in Myanmar. During her biographical video, she stated that out people are dying and are being shot by the military every day, therefore, she urged everyone to speak out about Myanmar. Thuzar Wint Lwin, who made it to the top 21, was also seen taking part in the anti-coup protests in the country, in the video. Miss Myanmar won the award for the Best National Costume. She had worn an outfit that was beaded traditional Burmese pattern and had held up a sign that stated 'Pray for Myanmar'. Miss Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong made a statement of 'Stop Asian Hate' Miss Singapore, who was not able to make it to the top 21, used her National Costume portion for making a political statement. Dressed in a glittering bodysuit, she turned around to reveal her cape which was painted with the words 'Stop Asian Hate'.

India at Miss Universe pageant:

India has won the title two times, in comparison to Miss World and Miss Earth.

Sushmita Sen had won the title of Miss Universe in 1994 and had become the first titleholder of the country.

The feat was again achieved in 2000, with Lara Dutta winning the title of Miss Universe. The same year, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had won the title for Miss World.

Miss Universe Competition: Background

It is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe organization based in the US. Miss Universe is one of the most-watched beauty pageants all over the world and along with Miss World, Miss Earth, and Miss International, it is one of the Big Four International Beauty Pageants.

The first pageant was held in 1952 in California and was won by Armi Kussela from Finland. She, however, gave up her title, though not officially, to get married, before her year was completed.