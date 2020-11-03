Bihar Phase 2 Election 2020 Live Updates: 46.78% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Bihar Phase 2 Election 2020:Voting has begun for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Over 1463 candidates are in the fray in this phase including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav. The polls will be held for 94 seats across 17 districts.

Voter Turnout in Bihar Phase 2 Polls

The polling percentage was recorded to be 53.51% in the second phase of Bihar polls.

Union Minister RK Singh casts his vote

Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh cast his vote in Patna in Bihar Phase 2 polls. The Minister expressed confidence his party and said, "There is no contest anywhere, we are winning."

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey casts his vote

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey cast his vote at a polling booth in Bhagalpur along with his wife.

Bihar: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey and his wife cast their vote at a polling booth in Bhagalpur.



Voter Turnout till 5 pm

Around 46.78 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Bihar Phase 2 Elections.

Voter Turnout till 3 pm

At least 44.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Polls.

Voter Turnout till 1 pm

Around 32.82% voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections.

Voter Turnout till 11 am

Approximately 19.26% voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am, as per Bihar Chief Electoral Officer.

Bihar Key Constituencies in Phase 2 Polls

1.Raghopur: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election from the Raghopur seat. He is being pitted against BJP's Satish Kumar, who had defeated his mother Rabri Devi from the same seat in the 2010 polls. However, he had lost to Tejashwi in 2015 polls.

2.Hasanpur: Tejashwi Yadav’s brother and RJD Candidate Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur constituency this year. He has been moved from his constituency Mahua in Vaishali district to Hasanpur in Samastipur. He has been pitted against two-time sitting JD(U) MLA Rajkumar Rai.

3.Bankipur: The Bankipur assembly seat will see a contest between Congress’ Luv Sinha and the BJP’s two-time sitting MLA Nitin Nabin. Luv Sinha is the son of actor Shatrughan Sinha, who lost Patna Sahib seat to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during Lok Sabha Elections 2019 when he had fought on a Congress ticket. Nitin Nabin is head of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and is aimed to get a third term from the seat.

4. Govindganj: The Govindganj assembly constituency will see a triangular contest between Congress leader Brajesh Kumar, LJP’s Raju Tiwari and BJP’s Sunil Mani Tiwari. The last time the BJP won this seat was 10 years ago.

5. Begusarai: The Begusarai assembly seat will witness a close contest between sitting Congress MLA Amita Bhushan and the BJP’s Kundan Singh. Former JNU students’ union president, Kanhaiya Kumar had contested in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Begusarai. BJP’s Kundan Singh is one of the richest candidates going to the polls in the second phase.

6.Jhanjharpur: The Jhanjharpur assembly constituency will see a close contest between sitting RJD MLA Gulab Yadav and the BJP’s candidate Nitish Mishra. Nitish Mishra is the vice president of the BJP’s Bihar unit and the son of Jagannath Mishra, former Chief Minister of Bihar.

7.Maner: The state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand has been pitted against two-time sitting RJD MLA Bhai Virendra. Nikhil Anand joined politics after a career in journalism and he was chosen over Shrikant Nirala, who has fought from the Maner seat since 1990.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad cast his vote in Patna.

Voter Turnout till 9 am

The polling percentage was recorded to be 8.05 percent till 9 am, as per the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai cast his vote

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura, Hajipur assembly constituency.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the second phase of Bihar polls at a government school in Digha. He urged everyone to come and cast or her vote.

Bihar: Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar casts his vote in the second phase of #BiharPolls, at a government school in Digha.

"Everyone should come to cast his/her vote," says Nitish Kumar.



RJD leaders cast their vote

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their votes at a polling booth in Patna. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi said that there is a need for change and development in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav appealed to people to take part in this festival of democracy. He said that he is confident people will bring change with the power of their vote.

I appeal to people to take part in this festival of democracy. I am confident people will bring change with the power of their vote: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

LJP President Chirag Paswan casts his vote

LJP President Chirag Paswan also cast his vote under the second phase of Bihar Elections at a polling booth in Khagaria.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi casts his vote

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also cast his vote today at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. He also appealed to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote while wearing their masks and maintaining social distancing.

I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote at polling booth no.49 at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna #BiharElections

Bihar Governor casts his vote

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote in the second phase of Bihar Elections at a polling booth in Digha, Patna. He appealed to the people to participate in election in large numbers. He further hoped that the voting percentage this time will be much more than previous time.

Bihar: Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for 2nd phase of #BiharElections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna. He says, "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time."

By-elections in 54 assembly seats across 10 states

Besides Bihar phase 2 polling, voting is also being held today for by-elections in 54 assembly seats across states. Among these, 28 seats are in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland and one seat each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, Telangana.

Voting also begins for the by-election in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states.



Voters maintain social distancing

Voters were seen maintaining social distancing as they stood in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar Elections.

