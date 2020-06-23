Centre expands COVID-19 Helpline, asks BSNL to reach to out complainants

The central government has decided to expand its call centre that is handling the anti-COVID-19 amid the increasing cases of the pandemic in the country. The government has also asked state-run telecom operator BSNL to call up more than 1,30,000 citizens who had filed complaints on the portal.

Reaching out to the complainants will help in assessing if they have been satisfied with the response on the COVID-19 helpline. As per a senior government official, the helpline has so far handled three million calls.

The government official also informed that over 300 agents have been handling 2000 lines and around 21,000 calls daily. He added that with the rising cases in the country, there is a need to increase the capacity of COVID-19 helpline.

Function of COVID-19 helpline:

The calls that are attended on the helpline number of COVID-19 are related to the inquiries about COVID hospitals and where to get tested for COVID. Among the callers are those people who think they are COVID suspects.

Some other calls that are attended by the agents regarding the emergencies due to COVID and amid the lockdown, there are queries related to ration and food supply. Some of the callers also seek clarity about government guidelines and travel inquiries.

New additions to COVID-19 helpline:

• The COVID-19 helpline will be getting more multilingual people to handle the calls.

• The helpline will have more capacity and seamless tie-up with the state government helplines.

• The job of the agents will also include calling up and checking on people with high risk with co-morbidities as per the government databases.

• There will be teleconsultations.

• The helpline will also handle queries that are on the Aarogya Setu app.

• The agents will also be seeking feedback from those COVID-19 patients who have been cured and are now back at home.

Collaboration with BSNL to reach out to complainants:

In order to check the quality of the resolution of the complaints which have been addressed and whether the complainant was actually satisfied with the response, the government has asked BSNL to get feedback on the citizen satisfaction by calling each of the complainants and seek their response based on a questionnaire. It will be supplied by the government to BSNL.

Through COVID-19 helpline, the central government has received more than 1,30,000 grievances from the citizens regarding COVID-19. The helpline portal was started by the government in April 2020 and it claims to have disposed of more than 1,00,000 complaints.