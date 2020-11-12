China launches world's first 6G experimental satellite

China successfully launched the world's first 6G experimental satellite on November 6, 2020. The satellite was launched into the orbit aboard a single rocket along with 12 other satellites.

The 6G satellite weighs approximately 70kg and has been named after its co-developer, the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), which worked with Chengdu Guoxing Aerospace Technology and Beijing MinoSpace Technology on the project.

The development comes a year China began development of its next-generation mobile internet connection, which is expected to be rolled out in 2030.

What is 6G satellite?

Though 6G technology is still years away from becoming a reality, as per Chinese engineers, the satellite will test a type of communication waves that could boost the current streaming speeds by 100 times.

Key Highlights

•The 6G satellite will carry multiple experiment devices and will test the technology of terahertz waves in space.

•The Terahertz waves are high-frequency radiation, which allow data to travel at 50 gigabits a second. This would streaming speed about 100 times faster than those possible currently, in which wireless networks reach a top speed of 500 megabytes.

•6G will combine the satellite communication network with the ground communication network.

•6G is expected to be up to 100 times faster than 5G and its frequency band is set to expand from the millimetre wave spectrum of 5G to the terahertz spectrum.

•The 6G satellite was blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China's Shanxi Province by a Long March-6 carrier rocket.

•The rocket also carried 10 other commercial remote sensing satellites known as NewSat9-18, developed by Argentinian company Satellogic.

Significance

The experimental satellite marks the first time the technology of terahertz communication would be verified when applied in space.

Background

China had launched the research and development of 6G technology in November 2019 just days after 5G networks had become available in the country.

The Chinese Technology Bureau had formed a panel comprising 37 telecommunication specialists from institutions, universities, institutions and corporations, which was tasked with laying out development of 6G and proving its scientific feasibility.

Several Chinese telecommunication companies including Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE and China Telecom have also begun their own research of 6G.