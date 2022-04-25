Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 24-25 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Trade and Technology Council, largest military spender in the world, Laureus World Awards and Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 among others.

1. Which nation has become the second one to launch Trade and Technology Council with the European Union?

a) Japan

b) Canada

c) India

d) Australia

2. Which country was the largest military spender in the world in 2021?

a) US

b) India

c) China

d) Russia

3. Who won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2022 Award?

a) Max Verstappen

b) Novak Djokovic

c) Robert Lewandowski

d) Tom Brady

4. Who won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year 2022 Award?

a) Neeraj Chopra

b) Emma Raducanu

c) Daniil Medvedev

d) Pedri

5. Who has equaled Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries by an Indian player in T20 cricket?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Rishabh Pant

c) KL Rahul

d) Shikhar Dhawan

6. India's first 'Amrit Sarovar' has been completed in which city's gram panchayat?

a) Rampur

b) Bhopal

c) Ayodhya

d) Kanpur

7. Who won men’s singles event at Serbian Open 2022?

a) Novak Djokovic

b) Andrey Rublev

c) Daniil Medvedev

d) Alexander Zverev

8. Who among the following won India's solitary gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022?

a) Bajrang Punia

b) Deepak Punia

c) Ravi Kumar Dahiya

d) Gourav Baliyan

Answers

1. (c) India

India has become the second country to launch Trade and Technology Council with the European Union. The European Union has set up only one such Trade and Technology Council before and that is with the United States. The EU-India Trade and Technology Council will allow both India and the European Union to tackle challenges related to trade, trusted technology and security and further deepen cooperation in these fields.

2. (a) US

The United States was the largest military spender in the world in 2021, followed by China and then India. The US military spending reached USD 801 billion in 2021, which shows a drop of 1.4 percent in comparison to 2020. The United States has increased funding for military research and development by 24 percent and reduced spending on the purchase of arms by 6.4 percent between 2012 and 2021.

3. (a) Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, the 2021 Formula One World champion, was voted as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2022 at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards virtual event that was screened live from Seville, Spain, on April 24, 2022. Max Verstappen took the top honour, beating the likes of Tennis legend Novak Djokovic, Footballer Robert Lewandowski, American football star Tom Brady, American swimming star Caeleb Dressel and Kenyan athlete Eluid Kipchoge. Max Verstappen had secured his first World Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, becoming the first Dutch driver to win the World Championship.

4. (b) Emma Raducanu

India's Neeraj Chopra missed out on the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year 2022 Award, which went to British Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, who became the first qualifier in tennis history to win a Grand Slam. She had won the US Open, her second Grand Slam event, without losing a set. The Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra was nominated for the award alongside major sporting names including Tennis player Daniil Medvedev and Spanish Footballer Pedri.

5. (c) KL Rahul

KL Rahul equalled Rohit Sharma's record of scoring the most centuries by an Indian cricketer in the T20 cricket on April 25, 2022 during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The LSG Skipper smashed 103 runs not out to guide his team to a total of 168. The Lucknow Super Giants won the match comfortably by 18 runs.

6. (a) Rampur

Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has completed India's first 'Amrit Sarovar' in Rampur's Gram Panchayat Patwai. Under the Amrit Sarovar initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Seventy-five ponds in Rampur were selected to be developed as Amrit Sarovar, out of which the work on one pond was completed.

7. (b) Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to claim the men's singles Serbian Open title on April 24, 2022, his third tour-level title of the season. The 25-year-old Russian tennis player outclassed the home favourite 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0 at the ATP 250 clay-court event. Rublev has now equalled Rafael Nadal for the most tour-level titles in 2022, having also won Marseille and Dubai Open in February.

8. (c) Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 in Ulaanbaatar on April 23, 2022. This is Ravi Kumar Dahiya's third straight Asian Championships title. He registered a comprehensive 12-2 win by technical superiority over Kazakhstan's Rakhat Kalzhan in the 57kg men's freestyle final. Dahiya had reached the final after beating Mongolia's Zanabazar Zanadanbud in the semifinals.

