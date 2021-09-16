Current Affairs eBook (June 2021) – State Lockdown | Monthly Current Affairs PDF Download 2021

Current Affairs eBook (June 2021) – State Lockdown: The impact of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic across India continued to dominate headlines in June 2021 as well. With Coronavirus pandemic case numbers stabilizing, India started to cautiously move towards some degree of normalcy with State-level lockdowns still being in place that were still affected. It is also at this time that several research studies about airborne transmission of COVID-19 and wearing of face masks indoors was also discussed by health experts. Also questions about COVID-19’s transmission through water and other mediums were also discussed in news to help clear any doubts or misinformation around the pandemic.

In June 2021, India also unveiled its ambitious plan of source and administer 217 crore vaccine doses between August-December 2021. India had recently in April 2021 relaxed its regulatory norms for granting approval to the foreign developed and manufactured vaccines that have already been approved by credible global regulators like USFDA and UK's MHRA. As the plan for vaccination for all adults was unveiled, the Central Government also decided to increase the gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine COVISHIELD to 84 Days. The decision was taken based on the recommendations by the COVID Working Group.

To help the ailing economy recover from the COVID-19 impact, the Reserve Bank of India announced several new measures in June 2021. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced Rs 50,000 crore liquidity for ramping up COVID-19 related healthcare infrastructure and services till March 2022. Apart from this, RBI is also opening an on-tap liquidity window of ₹50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate till March 31, 2022 to boost provision of immediate liquidity for ramping up COVID related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country. Following these announcement, on 1st May, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved appointment of T Rabi Sankar as the new deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He will be succeeding BP Kanungo, who retired from the post on April 2nd after receiving one-year extension in his position.

