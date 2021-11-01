Current Affairs in Short: 1 November 2021

Climate Equity Monitor, website on global climate policy: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

•Climate Equity Monitor, a website on global climate policy was launched on October 31, 2021, by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. While launching, Yadav said that the Climate Equity Monitor focuses on equity and climate action based on a data and evidence perspective.

•The Climate Equity Monitor offers an online dashboard for assessing inequalities in emissions, equity in climate action, energy and resource consumption at international levels, and ongoing climate policies of several countries. The URL of Climate Equity Monitor is https://climateequitymonitor.in

•The Climate Equity Monitor website aims to monitor the performance of Annex-1 Parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) developed countries based on the foundation principles of the Climate Convention. These are equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

•The Climate Change Group at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Department at the National Institute of Advanced Studies Bengaluru, along with independent researchers have conceptualized and developed the Climate Equity Monitor website.

Australia adds Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to recognized COVID-19 vaccines list

•The Australian government on November 1, 2021, announced recognition of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine for the purpose of establishing the vaccinating status of a traveler in Australia.

•The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on November 1, 2021, after an assessment and approval process determined that Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN would be ‘recognized’ for the purpose of establishing the vaccination status of a traveler, tweeted Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell.

•Australia’s Department of Health stated that the TGA has been obtaining additional information in the past weeks. The department stated, “These vaccines offer protection and significantly reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveler would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19.”

US FDA approves Emergency Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine in children 5 to 11 years

•The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 31, 2021, approved the Emergency Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children aged between 5 to 11 years.

•The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be the first COVID-19 vaccine for young children aged 5 to 11 years in the US. The approval came after a high-level medical panel advised the US government.

•The US FDA has authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showed a 90.7 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 in a clinical trial in children aged 5 to 11 years.

•With the FDA approval, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to 28 million American children, many of whom will be back in schools.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates elevated corridor between Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 1, 2021, inaugurated a 4.18-km long elevated corridor between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

With a construction cost of Rs 170 crores, the 4.18-kilometer long elevated Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor will connect the flyovers between Gota and Science City.

The Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor will aid in easing the traffic and reducing congestion between Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar.

Aviation Corps of Indian Army celebrate 36th Raising Day on November 1

The Aviation Corps of Indian Army celebrated its 36th Raising Day on November 1, 2021. Lieutenant General AK Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation Corps laid a wreath at National War Memorial to pay tributes.

Raised on November 1, 1986 as a separate Corps, the Army Aviation Corps is one of the youngest Corps of the Army.