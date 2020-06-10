Current Affairs in Short: 10 June 2020

Health Ministry directs all CGHS empanelled hospital to provide facilities for COVID treatment

• The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on June 10 directed all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified COVID hospitals, to provide coronavirus treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries for all COVID related treatments.

• The Ministry has also been directed all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID hospitals, to not deny treatment facilities or admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms for all other treatments.

• The Ministry said that strict action will be taken in case of violation of the guidelines. The Ministry has issued an order in this regard to Health Care Organizations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS after reviewing the difficulties faced by CGHS beneficiaries in availing of treatment facilities at private hospitals and Diagnostic Centres empanelled under CGHS.

COVID 19 recovery rate reaches 48.88%; Number of recovered people overtakes active cases for first time

• The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has reached 48.88 percent, the highest so far. The number of people recovered from coronavirus stands at 1,35,206, which is for the first time more than the number of active COVID cases in the country.

• During the last 24 hours, around 5,991 people recovered from the virus. This is the first time that the number of recovered have overtaken active cases in India. The total active COVID cases in India stand at 1,33,632.

• Around 9,985 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,76,583 in the country. India’s national fatality toll stands at 7,745. According to ICMR, around 1, 45, 216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh launches plasma network for COVID-19 treatment

• The Government of Bangladesh has launched an online network to facilitate plasma exchange between recovered COVID-19 patients and those undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the country.

• The initiative called ‘Shohojodha’ has been launched by Bangladesh government’s ICT division in collaboration with Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to facilitate collection and distribution of plasma from patients who have recovered from Coronavirus.

• The Bangladesh government is implementing IT infrastructure over the existing system to improve health outcomes concerning Coronavirus. The coronavirus plasma therapy is under trial process and is awaiting final approval from the government.

Indian private sector to be allowed to use ISRO facilities

• Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on June 10, 2020 that the private sector will now be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other assets to improve their capacities in the sector.

• The Minister stated that the Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's Space sector journey. He stated that all private companies will be provided with a level playing field in satellites and Space based services.

• The Minister also informed that all future space exploratory projects will be opened for the private sector. India is expected to witness its first-ever Human Space Mission ‘Gaganyaan’. ISRO has already completed the selection of astronauts for the mission and they had started their training in Russia but got interrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gujarat CM announces Phase-2 of SAUNI Yojana to be completed before August 15

• The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on June 10, 2020 that the Phase-2 of the Saurashtra-Narmada Avataran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana will be completed before August 15.

• The State Water Resources Department has been instructed to complete the work on the scheme. The scheme aims to meet the drinking water requirements of Saurashtra and Kutch regions with Narmada waters.

• The SAUNI Yojana is a vital engineering skilled scheme, which aims to fill 115 water reservoirs of arid Saurashtra and Kutch region with water from the Narmada river, to meet the region’s drinking and irrigation requirement. This is expected to benefit around 737 villages of 11 districts and 31 cities of the region.

• The work on the second phase of the scheme, which involves filling up of 57 water reservoirs through laying pipeline networks of 541 kilometres is almost about to be completed.