Current Affairs in Short: 11 July 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building on July 11, 2022.
PM Narendra Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building on July 11, 2022.
- The emblem weighs 9500 kilogram and is 6.5 metres in height.
- It is made of bronze and has been casted at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.
India's longest-surviving tiger Raja passes away
- India's longest surviving tiger, Raja, who was more than 25 years old, passed away at SKB Rescue Centre on July 11, 2022.
- The tiger died at the age of 25 years and 10 months making him one of the longest surviving tigers in the country.
- Raja was almost 11 years old when he was bought to the South Khairbari rescue centre. He survived for another 15 years, making him one of the oldest surviving tigers in the country.
Sri Lanka's new President to be elected on July 20
- The new President of Sri Lanka will be elected on July 20. This was announced by Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Prasanna Ranatunga.
- The Minister said that the party leaders have decided to elect a new President on July 20, if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns on July 13.
- This will take place if the Sri Lankan President resigns on July 13th as decided at the party leaders' meeting.
- The Sri Lankan parliament will be convened on July 15.
India to surpass China as world's most populous country
- India is expected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, as per a report by the United Nations on the occasion of World Population Day.
- As per a report, the world's population is projected to reach eight billion on November 15, 2022.
- The latest projections suggest that the global population could grow to
around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.
SC directs Maharashtra Assembly Speaker not to act on disqualification petition
- The Supreme Court on July 11, 2022 asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar not to take any action on the new disqualification notices issued against the members of Shiv Sena.
- The ruling was delivered by an SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.
- The order of the bench came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray camp, mentioned the matter for urgent listing of the pleas saying the matters were posted for today but were not listed today.
- The CJI asked Solicitor General to inform the Assembly Speaker not to take any decision until the pleas are decided by the apex court.
