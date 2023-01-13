Current Affairs in Short: 13 January 2023

It will supply green electricity at 40% less than the current cost.

To power the society, a 3.125-megawatt solar facility will be built in Maharashtra's Himayatnagar by Tata Power subsidiary.

Tata Power Renewable Energy has secured a deal with Mumbai's Vivarea Condominium to make it the country's first housing society to operate a captive solar energy plant for residential consumption.

Lisa began her career in 2003 with the album “To whom it may concern”.

She was married to a number of people, including the late singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. She married Michael in 1994, but their marriage terminated two years later.

American singer, Lisa Marie Presley died in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 54. She was the late singer Elvis Presley's only daughter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the World's Longest River Cruise-MV Ganga Vilas through video conferencing and opened the Tent City in Varanasi.

He said that the longest river cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh begins today, bringing to the forefront tourism destinations in North India on the global tourism map.