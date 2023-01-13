Current Affairs in Short: 13 January 2023
Current Affairs in Short
Tata Power sets up India's 1st solar plant for housing society in Mumbai
- Tata Power Renewable Energy has secured a deal with Mumbai's Vivarea Condominium to make it the country's first housing society to operate a captive solar energy plant for residential consumption.
- To power the society, a 3.125-megawatt solar facility will be built in Maharashtra's Himayatnagar by Tata Power subsidiary.
- It will supply green electricity at 40% less than the current cost.
American Singer Lisa Marie Persley dies due to cardiac arrest
- American singer, Lisa Marie Presley died in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 54. She was the late singer Elvis Presley's only daughter.
- She was married to a number of people, including the late singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. She married Michael in 1994, but their marriage terminated two years later.
- Lisa began her career in 2003 with the album “To whom it may concern”.
Prime Minister Modi flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the World's Longest River Cruise-MV Ganga Vilas through video conferencing and opened the Tent City in Varanasi.
- He said that the longest river cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh begins today, bringing to the forefront tourism destinations in North India on the global tourism map.
- During the ceremony, the PM also inaugurated and lay the foundation stones for various additional inland waterways projects valued at more than Rs. 1000 crores.
Ravi Kumar appointed as new CEO of IT company Cognizant
- Ravi Kumar, former president of Infosys, has been named CEO of IT services behemoth Cognizant, succeeding outgoing CEO Brian Humphries, who headed the business for over four years.
- Kumar worked for the India-based multinational IT services and consulting business Infosys for 20 years.
- From 2016 until late 2022, he led the company's enormous global services business across all global segments as president.
