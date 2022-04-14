Current Affairs in Short: 14 April 2022
Current Affairs in Short
IAF signs MoU with IIT Madras to accelerate indigenisation efforts for ATMA nirbhar Bharat
- IIT Madras and Indian Air Force have signed an MoU for various developmental projects to support the requirements of the Indian Air Force.
- The joint partnership between IAF and IIT aims at accelerating IAF’s indigenisation efforts for achieving Atma Nirbhar Bharat.
- Under the ambit of MoU, the Indian Air Force has also identified the key focus areas involving technology development and finding the indigenous solutions for the sustenance of various weapon systems.
- IIT Madras, under the agreement, will provide the consultancy duly supported by research for the feasibility studies and prototype development.
Iqbal Singh Lalpura becomes the Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities
- Iqbal Singh Lalpura has taken a charge as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities.
- He was re-nominated as Chairperson vide Ministry of Minority Affairs Notification dated April 12, 2022.
- During his previous term as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, Lalpura worked tirelessly for the welfare of all the minorities in India.
- The Commission worked with a focused approach to ensure that the grievances of the Minorities are addressed and they can avail the benefits of the welfare schemes that are run by the Government.
Web Portal for Mine Accident reporting in Coal Sector
- Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has launched a web portal developed by the Coal Ministry to ensure the real-time reporting of the accidents that occur in coal mines.
- The web portal has been developed by Coal India Limited in order to facilitate the accident investigation using the root cause analysis technique to ensure the elimination of cause of accidents.
- The portal will also facilitate the monitoring of actions to be taken by the coal companies on the recommendations of various inquiries with a view to minimizing such incidents.
- The Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that safety is the top priority in the coal sector and advised all the companies to ensure that there is no lack of funds for ensuring safety measures.
Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India
- Air India has announced that Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India. The company made the announcement on Twitter and said that bookings related to Alliance Air will no longer be handled by it from April 15, 2022.
- Passengers who have the tickets of Air India with a 4-digit number starting with 9 or a three-digit flight number starting with 91 must know that these bookings belong to Alliance Air.
- The passengers have also been asked to contact the helpline numbers for any requirement related to Alliance Air.
Delhi to issue guidelines for schools as COVID cases increase
- The Government of Delhi will soon issue guidelines for the schools in view of the slight rise in COVID cases.
- The announcement was made by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia amid the reports of some school students testing positive for COVID.
- Sisodia said that the cases have slightly increased however, there is no rise in hospitalization. The government is constantly monitoring the situation.
- On April 13, 2022, Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118% in two days in the National Capital.
