Current Affairs in Short: 14 October 2021

Indian Air Force receives 3 more Rafale fighters from France

•Three more Rafales fighters arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat on October 13, 2021, from France. The fighters gave a major boost to the Indian Air Force amid the ongoing military standoff with China.

•With these 3 fighters, IAF now has 29 of the 36 Rafale fighters ordered from France under a Rs 60,000 deal that was signed in 2016. These 3 Rafale fighters will be distributed among the 101 squadrons in Hashimara, West Bengal and the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala.

•This is the first batch of Rafales that came from France since Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari took over as the Chief of Air Staff. The next three Rafale aircraft 30th, 31st, and 32nd planes will arrive in India by the first half of December 2021 and the next three 33rd, 34th, and 35th will join the operational squadrons by January 26, 2022.

•The 36th Rafale fighter will arrive in India with key enhancements that would make the aircraft more capable and lethal.

Condition of former PM Manmohan Singh is stable: AIIMS

•Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for examining his fever. His condition is stable now, said AIIMS officials.

•89-year-old Singh is under the observation of doctors. He has been complaining of fever since October 12, 2021.

No outage on account of power shortage in Delhi DISCOMs: Centre

•Amid the coal crisis in India, the Ministry of Power on October 13, 2021, informed that there is no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi DISCOMs as the required amount of power is being supplied to them.

•An official release stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4,707 Mega Watts (MW) peak and 101.5 MU (Energy) on October 12, 2021. The Delhi Distribution companies (DISCOMs) informed that there was no outage.

•On October 9, 2021, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to PM Narendra Modi that the coal shortage situation has been affecting the power generation plants in supplying power to NCT while asking him to intervene in the matter. Following this, the Coal Ministry assured that India has ample coal to meet the demand of power plants.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces ex-gratia Rs 50,000 to kin of deceased due to COVID

•Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on October 13, 2021, announced ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 in the state. Dhami also issued orders to District Magistrates to offer compensation amounts to the families of the deceased within 30 days of the application.

•While addressing a programme organized on the International Disaster Risk Reduction Day, Dhami announced that the ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to kins will be given from the State Disaster Response Fund.

•Earlier, the Supreme Court on October 4, 2021, had approved the disaster management guidelines of the Centre on payment of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia compensation to the next kin of those who died due to COVID-19.

2,500 oxygen plants commissioned across India in record 112 days

•A total of 2,494 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants have been commissioned at government hospitals across 736 districts in India within a record 112 days. These have the capacity of producing 3,324 tonnes of medical oxygen per day. This includes 1,183 PSA plants under the PM CARES Fund.

•Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra who is leading this programme said that the remaining 41 PSA oxygen generation plants approved under the PM CARES Fund will also be commissioned by the end of October.

•Mishra further said that simultaneously, 1,311 plants have been commissioned which have been sanctioned by central PSUs and funded by other entities. Around 7,000 people with technical backgrounds have been trained to operate and maintain these plants.

•As per the status on the PSAs built utilizing the PM CARES Fund, 100 per cent of the sanctioned plants are operating in 22 states and union territories, less than 90 per cent plants are operating in the remaining 5 states while over 90 per cent plants have been commissioned in 9 other states and union territories.