Current Affairs in Short: 15 April 2022
The Government of Delhi has passed a budget of Rs. 476 crores for the development of various mandis in the National Capital. It also included over Rs. 175 crores for the Azadpur market.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
- Elon Musk, Tesla Chief, has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter. He has insisted that it was the best and final offer and that he is the only person who is capable of unlocking the full potential of the platform.
- Elon Musk has offered $54.20 a share, which in total evaluated the mega social media firm at $43.4 billion.
- Twitter’s board while commenting on Musk’s offer said that it would carefully review what it terms Elon Musk’s unsolicited, non-binding offer and will further decide on a course of action that will be in the best interest of Twitter and its stakeholders.
- Elon Musk, who is also Twitter’s biggest shareholder, said that his offer is the best and is the final offer and that he will consider his position as a shareholder if the offer is rejected.
Saina Nehwal slams Badminton Association of India on scheduling dates of selection trials for CWG
- Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist shuttler, has come down hard on the Badminton Association of India on the selection trial dates for the Commonwealth games and the Asian games which started on April 15 in Delhi.
- In a tweet, Nehwal stated that she is not participating in the trials because she just got back from 3 weeks of Europe events.
- BAI had announced the selection trials from April 15 to April 20 for the Commonwealth and Asian Games, with Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and PV Sindhu qualifying directly on account of being ranked within the top 15 in the world.
- Nehwal while giving a clarification added that in a two-week time as a senior player participating in the back to back events is impossible and its risks injuries.
4.2 Magnitude Earthquake hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale has hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on the morning of April 15, 2022.
- As per the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred on April 15. The location of the earthquake was 69 km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
- There are no reports of the casualties or the loss of properties as of now. Further details of the quake are still awaited.
Delhi passes budget of Rs. 476 crores for the development of mandis
- The State government has also issued orders for the renovation of Kisan Bhawan in order to protect farmers from similar difficulties and for providing better amenities.
- The orders have also been issued for the installation of CCTV cameras at all the mandis in the National Capital.
- With the help of cameras, the security of the mandis will be kept under strict surveillance and the movement of people will also be taken care of.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital
- Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the KK Patel Super Specialty Hospital in the Bhuj District of Gujarat.
- After the inauguration, PM Modi said that India is going to get a record number of new doctors in the coming 10 years.
- The hospital in Gujarat has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj. As per PMO, this is also the first charitable super specialty hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital.
- The hospital also makes the medical super specialty services easily accessible for the people of the region.
