Current Affairs in Short: 21 October 2020

Vande Bharat Mission Flight to China postponed to October 30 due to technical reasons

• The Vande Bharat Mission- VBM flight to China which was earlier scheduled on October 23, 2020, on the Delhi-Guangzhou sector has been postponed due to scheduling and technical reasons.

• As per the notification by the Indian embassy in Beijing, the VBM flight will now be operated on October 30, 2020, on the Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi sector.

• Eligible Indian Nationals and OCI Card Holders will be able to reach out to the Indian Embassy on beijing@mea.gov.in for any form of assistance.

• Another Vande Bharat Mission flight which was earlier scheduled on October 30, 2020, on the Delhi-Guangzhou sector has also been canceled for now.

Govt approves MoU between ICAI and CPA

• The Union Cabinet on October 21, 2020 approved the Memorandum of Understanding- MoU between ICAI- Institute of Chartered Accounts of India and Certified Practicing Account, Papua New Guinea- CPA PNG.

• The memorandum approved by the cabinet will facilitate both the countries to work together in capacity building and strengthening the Financial, Accounting, and Audit knowledge in Papua New Guinea.

• The proposed Memorandum of Understanding is expected to consolidate the trust and will help in building a positive image for the Indian Chartered Accountants in Papua New Guinea.

• Both ICAI and CPA PNG will work together in establishing possible collaboration and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

World Statistics Day celebrated all over the world on October 20

• World Statistics Day was celebrated and observed all over the world on October 20, 2020.

• This year the theme was ‘Connecting the world with data we can trust’. The theme reflects on the significance of authoritative data, trust, public good, and innovation in the national statistical systems.

• The United Nations Chief, Antonio Guterres while sharing his thoughts on the occasion noted that the current and reliable data is the key to understand our changing world.

• The UN Chief also highlighted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also elevated the significance of data to save lives and recover better.

Union Cabinet approves Memorandum between India and Nigeria

• The Union Cabinet on October 21, 2020, approved the Memorandum of Understanding- MoU signed between India and Nigeria. The MoU between the two nations is on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.

• The Indian Space Research Organisation and National Space Research and Development Agency, Nigeria had signed the memorandum of the same.

• The Memorandum will be providing an opportunity to explore new research activities and application possibilities in remote sensing of the Earth, satellite navigation, satellite communication, space science, and the exploration of outer space.

Cabinet approves adaptation of Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989

• The Union Cabinet on October 21, 2020, approved the adaptation of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act of 1989.

• Prakash Javadekar, Information and Broadcasting Minister informed that this step will establish 3-tiers of grass-root level democracy in the state just like any other part of India.

• The Union Minister further added that the adaptation of the Panchayati Raj Act in J&K was promised by Prime Minister Modi in Kashmir and by the Home Minister in Parliament.