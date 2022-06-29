Current Affairs in Short: 29 June 2022
Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Nitin Gupta has been appointed as the new Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
IRS Officer Nitin Gupta appointed new CBDT chairman
- He is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1986 batch of the Income Tax cadre.
- He is currently serving as the Member (investigation) in the CBDT and is scheduled to retire in September next year.
- The post of the CBDT chief was being held in an additional capacity by Board member and 1986-batch IRS officer Sangeeta Singh after retirement of J B Mohapatra on April 30.
K Kavitha to inaugurate Telangana Pavilion in Washington DC
- MLC K Kavitha will be inaugurating Telangana Pavilion on July 2, 2022 at the 17th Convention and Youth Conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in Washington DC.
- The 17th ATA Conference is expected to showcase the prowess of Telugu Intellectuals, Technological experts, Doctors, Prominent businessmen, cultural and literary experts both from India and the USA.
- The event will be held at Walter E Convention centre from July 1 to 3, 2022 in Washington DC.
India successfully tests ABHYAS high-speed expendable aerial target
- A high-speed expendable aerial target, ABHYAS, was successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on June 29, 2022.
- The target aircraft was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated low altitude flight path, that was monitored by various tracking sensors deployed by ITR.
- ABHYAS has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
- The performance of the aircraft at low altitude including sustained level and high manoeuvrability was demonstrated during the test flight.
Sony launches music-scholarship program 2022-23
- Sony Music Group has announced its Sony Music Group Global Scholars Program to provide scholarships to students from around the world enrolled in music and music business-related majors at accredited colleges and universities.
- The music company's goal is to lessen the financial burden for at least 50 students from diverse backgrounds.
The enrolled students will receive annual financial support for the period of the degree program or upon completion, depending on financial need and region.
- The programme will offer a wide range of enrichment programs for admitted students including advanced tuition and college assignment support.
Isha Ambani to be named chair of Reliance Retail
- Isha Ambani is set to be named the chairperson of the Reliance Retail. Her elevation is expected to be announced soon, as per sources.
- She is currently serving as the director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
- Isha Ambani’s promotion follows that of her brother Akash Ambani, who was appointed as the chairperson of the Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on June 28.
