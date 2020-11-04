Current Affairs in Short: 4 November 2020

CCEA approves new Investment Proposal for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Power Project

•The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved an Investment Proposal worth Rs 1810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on Satluj River, which is situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

•The project is expected to help generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually. It will be implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) with active support from the centre and Himachal Pradesh state government.

•The MoU for the project was signed with the Himachal Pradesh state government during the Rising Himachal Global Investor Meet, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 7, 2019.

•The centre will provide a grant worth Rs. 66.19 crore to support the project for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing power tariff.

Maharashtra Government allows cinema halls, theatres to open from November 5

•The Maharashtra Government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open from November 5, 2020.

•The cinema halls, however, will be allowed to reopen with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones.

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Spain to expand collaborations in astronomy

•The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on November 4, 2020 apprised of the signing of an MoU between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru and Spain’s Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) and the GRANTECAN, S.A. (GTC) to develop scientific and technical collaborations in the astronomy field.

•The activities that will be carried out under the agreement are expected to lead to new scientific results, new technologies and capacity building through increased scientific interaction and training and joint scientific projects.

•The joint research projects, training programmes, conferences, seminars conducted under the MoU will be open to all qualified scientists, students and technologists. It will be supported solely based on scientific merit and experience.

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK to boost cooperation in Telecommunication/ICTs field

•The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India’s Ministry of Communications and the United Kingdom’s Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) to expand cooperation in Telecommunications/Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) sector.

•The agreement will help strengthen bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations in the Telecommunications field.

•The agreement also aims at enhancing the scope of cooperation and opportunities for India post-Brexit.

Cabinet approves MoU between India, UK in Medical Products Regulation field

•The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) India and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) to expand cooperation in the Medical Product Regulation regulation.

•The agreement will help in establishing a framework for cooperation and exchange of information between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

•The agreement will help the two regulatory authorities in matters relating to Medical product regulation in line with their international responsibilities and facilitate a better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides.

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Israel on cooperation in Health and Medicine Field

•Union Cabinet has approved the signing of the an MoU between India and Israel to boost cooperation in the Health and Medicine field.

•The MoU covers several areas including the exchange and training of medical doctors and other health professionals, assistance in the development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities.

•The MoU will enable the exchange of information regarding the regulation of pharmaceutical, medical devices and cosmetics and sharing of expertise for vulnerability assessment for the health of citizens against climate risk.