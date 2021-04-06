Current Affairs in Short: 6 April 2021

Saudi Arabia to allow only vaccinated pilgrims to Mecca

•Saudi Arabia informed on April 5, 2021 that only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage from the start of Ramadan.

•Both the hajj and umrah ministry issued a statement saying that three categories of people would be considered "immunised", first those who have received two doses of the vaccine, second those who have been administered the first single dose at least 14 days before the pilgrimage and those who have already recovered from COVID-19 infection.

•Only people falling under any of these three categories will be eligible for permits to perform umrah, as well as to attend prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and enter into the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medina.

IMA, Maharashtra CM, Delhi CM urge centre to relax age limit for COVID-19 vaccination

•The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6th, suggesting that vaccination should be open to all people above the age of 18 years amid India's worse wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

•Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5, 2021 urging him to allow the Covid-19 vaccination of all people above the age of 25 years in the state.

•The Chief Minister said that this will protect the young people from the rapid spread of Covid-19 at a time when they are stepping outside their homes to earn a livelihood.

•The CM noted that the young generation is also getting infected by the virus, and to prevent the spread, people above 25 years be made eligible for vaccination.

•Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to the centre on April 5th, urging the government to do away with age restrictions so that all adults can be inoculated.

•He stated that if the centre removes the age limit restrictions the Delhi will be able to vaccinate all its citizens in just three months.

RBI Governor to announce bi-monthly monetary policy on April 7th

•The Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the bi-monthly monetary policy at 10 am on April 7, 2021.

•The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had begun its bi-monthly meeting yesterday.

•In the last MPC meeting, the RBI had not changed interest rates and decided to keep an accommodative stance to mitigate the impact of Covid 19 and until growth is revived on a durable basis.

•The repo rate currently stands at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.

Israel's President nominates PM Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government

•Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on April 6, 2021 nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a government in the nation following an inconclusive election.

•The President in his statement said that no candidate has a realistic chance of forming a government that will have the confidence of the Knesset. His announcement came two weeks after Israel's fourth election in two years.

•Benjamin Netanyahu holds the most support in Israel's Knesset with 52 seats, but he is still short of a 61-seat majority. On the other hand, the opposition leader Yair Lapid won 45 seats.

•Netanyahu is currently Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister with a record 12 consecutive years in office.

Everyone in UK to be able to take COVID test twice a week

•In a newly launched drive to track the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom has allowed everyone to take a COVID-19 test twice a week. This comes as the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate amid attempts to reopen the society.

•UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to soon confirm plans to relaunch international travel and open sections of the economy.

•The new mass testing programme has been launched in an attempt to break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.

•The UK Prime Minister has set out a staggered plan to lift restrictions gradually in the coming months as much of Europe enters a new lockdown to contain rapidly rising new COVID-19 cases.

•The United Kingdom has been one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.