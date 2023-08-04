Current Affairs One Liners: August 04 2023- Ajay Kumar Bhalla

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's No. 1 Chess Player, 'Study in India Portal, Masi Portal, Jaldost Airboat, Ajay Kumar Bhalla etc.

1. Who has become India's number 1 chess player - Gukesh D

2. 'Jaldost Airbot' has recently been launched by- National Aerospace Laboratories

3. Which portal has been launched to monitor child care institutions across the country - Masi Portal

4. Who has been appointed as the new President of Qualcomm India- Savi Soin

5. Mobile application 'Rajmargyatra' has been launched by- NIC

6. Recently which Indian cricketer has announced his retirement – ​​Manoj Tiwary

7. Who jointly launched the 'Study in India Portal' - S. Jaishankar and Dharmendra Pradhan

8. Who is the Union Home Secretary whose tenure has been extended for one year - Ajay Kumar Bhalla

9. IndusInd Bank has partnered with which company to launch co-branded credit cards- Tiger Fintech (a Bajaj Capital Group company)

