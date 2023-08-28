Current Affairs One Liners: August 28 2023- Formula One Dutch Grand Prix 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as National Space Day, World Badminton Championship, Formula One Dutch Grand Prix 2023 etc.

1. Who has become the first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championship- Neeraj Chopra

2. Who won the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix 2023 award – Max Verstappen

3. Which day has been announced to be celebrated as National Space Day - 23 August

4. Which country has set a new Asian record in the men's 4x400m relay team event at the World Athletics Championships - India

5. Which Indian player won the bronze medal in the World Badminton Championship 2023 – H. S. Prannoy

6. Who has been appointed as the first woman field director of Kaziranga National Park- Dr. Sonali Ghosh

7. Who has acquired the right of title sponsorship of domestic matches of the Indian cricket team – IDFC First Bank

