Current Affairs One Liners: August 28 2023- Formula One Dutch Grand Prix 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 28 2023
1. Who has become the first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championship- Neeraj Chopra

2. Who won the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix 2023 award – Max Verstappen

3. Which day has been announced to be celebrated as National Space Day - 23 August

4. Which country has set a new Asian record in the men's 4x400m relay team event at the World Athletics Championships - India

5. Which Indian player won the bronze medal in the World Badminton Championship 2023 – H. S. Prannoy

6. Who has been appointed as the first woman field director of Kaziranga National Park- Dr. Sonali Ghosh

7. Who has acquired the right of title sponsorship of domestic matches of the Indian cricket team – IDFC First Bank

