Current Affairs One Liners: July 25 2023- Gujarat's First Greenfield Airport

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Youth Deaf Badminton Championship, Chief Minister Ladli Bahna Yojana etc.

1. Who has become the second Indian bowler to take the most wickets in international cricket - Ravichandran Ashwin

2. Which country has made the world record of scoring the fastest 100 runs in Test cricket - India

3. Which union minister inaugurated the Aviation Security Control System for real time monitoring - Amit Shah

4. Which country has banned sex change and transgender marriage – Russia

5. Which Indian has won the gold medal in the World Youth Deaf Badminton Championship - Gauranshi

6. The central government has approved the decision to set up how many new greenfield airports – 21

7. Where will PM Modi inaugurate Gujarat's first greenfield airport - Hirasar

8. Which state government has started the second phase of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana – Madhya Pradesh

